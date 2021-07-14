Delta COVID variant reaches eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE — Delta Variant has arrived in eastern Oregon.

Also, as vaccination rates across the region lag behind the state, the question for healthcare professionals is not whether the latest and most contagious strains of COVID-19 will spread throughout the community, but the outbreak. The scale.

“It doesn’t matter if unvaccinated people get the virus,” said Dr. John Hitsman, a public health officer in Umatilla County. “That’s when they’re trying to get it, and how sick they are.”

The state has reported 14 delta cases so far, and Region 9 has reported three. The region includes the Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warowa, Baker and Malheur counties.

Each of these cases was reported in Umatilla County, according to Dr. Bill Messer, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology and infectious diseases at Oregon Health & Science University.

However, according to experts, this is arguably an underestimate, as there are very few cases sequenced to see if it is a delta. In Umatilla County, only 16 of the 116 positive cases over the two weeks of early June were sequenced to see if they were deltas.

Union County faces a similar situation. According to Carrie Brogoitti, public health manager at Lagrand’s Center for Human Development, the county has sequenced 3-5% of positive cases.

“Simply put, we want to absolutely sequence every available sample for the state as a whole,” Messer said. “But there are logistical problems with that, especially in Eastern Oregon County and rural hospitals.”

According to Messer, the state is two weeks behind in ordering. That is, cases reported after June 15 have not been confirmed to be delta.

“There are delays, and those delays can often be,” Messer said.

Cases have declined across Oregon in recent weeks as the state has achieved its goal of 70% of vaccinated populations. On the other hand, in East Oregon County, where vaccination is low, such as Baker County and Umatilla County, a rapid increase in cases has been reported.

Umatilla County, where nearly 33% of its population is vaccinated, reports the highest number of cases per day across the state in recent weeks. From July 6th to July 9th, Umatilla County reported 67 cases. The county has also reported at least 260 cases since mid-June, according to county health data.

“I would like to know if this rise in the case is due to the delta variant,” says Messer. “If not, I was very surprised.”

What you need to know about Delta

According to experts, the delta mutant, first identified in India in December 2020, is the most “fit” of all coronavirus mutations. All viruses mutate, and when mutated, they are suitable for latching on the host. However, many experts say that vaccinated people do not have to be afraid of variants.

Early studies suggest that the delta mutant is 50% more contagious than the alpha mutant. This is a British strain that is 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus strain from Wuhan, China. That is, the variant is 2-3 times more contagious than the original strain.

Delta variants are currently spread across 96 countries. According to the New York Times, in India and the United Kingdom, the two countries that first reported delta variants, 90% of current COVID-19 cases are delta variants. This surge has led leaders around the world to reinstate stay-at-home orders and restrictions on outbreak meetings, outdoor dining and other practices.

The rise also encourages residents, including those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks in public until vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 cases decrease. ..

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant now accounts for about a quarter of all infectious diseases in the United States. However, the CDC claims that people vaccinated with COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask.

Experts have recommended that the arrival of strains in places like Los Angeles County increase hospitalizations and even vaccinated residents provide facial protection, but variants cause more serious symptoms. It’s too early to see if it’s true.

This subspecies has been particularly devastating to unvaccinated areas of the country, including several southern states. That’s what some health professionals are worried about in Eastern Oregon, which has three of the state’s five most unvaccinated counties.

With Oregon lifting pandemic restrictions last week, health officials are worried that the number of cases will increase again as the mask is removed and a major summer event is underway.

Alisha Landgren, Deputy Director of the Umatilla County Public Health Service, said: “But even if restrictions begin to be relaxed, COVID is rising in our community.”

Lundgren said the number of incidents dating back to the social gathering has increased recently.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen it since the shutdown, as almost no one was there,” she said. “It’s on the rise and I wonder what’s difficult. It’s good to monitor variant data, but another factor that corresponds to next month’s case number is that everything is reopened.”

Vaccines help protect against delta mutations

Experts agree that all available vaccines provide protection against mutants. A study by the UK Public Health Service showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective in eliminating the risk of acquiring the delta variant of COVID-19. Early studies have shown that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also effective against mutants.

Like all vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine does not provide complete immunity to the virus, and there is some preliminary evidence that delta mutants can better circumvent vaccine protection. Still, breakthrough cases are extremely rare, vaccinated people still have better protection against Delta, and are less likely to get severe cases, experts say.

“If you are fully vaccinated and infected with the virus, we know that your immune system is already ready for it,” Hitsman said. “So, even if you get infected, you don’t get that sick.”

He added: “There are a lot of hardcore people who don’t want to be vaccinated, but that’s all they have to fight now.”

Landgren said he was closely monitoring the situation as the counties in eastern Oregon reopened and the number of incidents increased gradually.

“This is the moment to ask what happens now that everything is open,” she said. “And certainly, it doesn’t help to eliminate delta variants very aggressively in our community.”

-Carlos Fuentes and Bryce Doll / EO Media