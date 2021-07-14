Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing in 45 states.At one hotspot, inpatients are younger than ever, doctors say – Boston news, weather, sports

(CNN) — Just like a health professional Forecast, Combination with unvaccinated people More contagious delta strain of coronavirus This has led to a surge in the new Covid-19.

In 45 states, the incidence of new cases last week was at least 10% higher than the incidence of new cases last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In 34 states, last week’s new cases were at least 50% higher than last week’s new cases.

Only three states, Maine, South Dakota, and Iowa, see a 10% to 50% decrease. Incidence of new cases in Delaware and Arkansas is about the same as last week.

According to doctors, the majority of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have one thing in common among unvaccinated people.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said more than 99% of all Covid-19 deaths in June were unvaccinated.

And young people are hospitalized with Covid-19.

Missouri has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country and one of the worst outbreaks of delta variants.The situation in Missouri is so bad The United States has deployed a surge team to stop the spread — Includes members of the CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Dr. Howard Jarvis, a Springfield emergency physician, said the Covid-19 patients he sees are younger than ever. And all Covid-19 patients admitted to his hospital during this surge have not been vaccinated.

“If they are ill enough to be admitted to the hospital, they are not vaccinated. It is the absolute common denominator among those patients,” he said.

“In the early stages of the pandemic, and certainly before vaccination, we saw a much older population of patients in the emergency department and were admitted to the hospital,” Jarvis said.

“In the last few weeks we’ve seen a much younger population,” he said. “There are many people in their 30s, 40s and early 50s. There are also teens and pediatric patients.”

In St. Louis County, officials said the proportion of new cases increased by 63% in the last two weeks.

“The storm surge is coming towards unvaccinated people,” said county administrator Sam Page.

“This variant is rapidly becoming widespread, and this variant has the ability to then devastate them, and that’s why it’s so important to be vaccinated now.”

Choices Faced by Unvaccinated Americans

If an unvaccinated American wants to stop a variant of Delta but doesn’t want to wear a mask, the choice is easy. Vaccine, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

“We can’t have it in both ways. We can’t remove the mask, be socially far away, or be vaccinated. That doesn’t work,” he said.

“We have a tool to control this — you can put it this summer — but the way to do it is vaccination.”

Some people don’t want to get vaccinated General myths and concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine..

And recent news Guillain-Barré Syndrome It raised some concerns on social media. Neurological conditions have been reported in approximately 0.0008% of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It is not clear whether these cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are due to the vaccine.

Of the 1,280,000 Americans vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about 100 GBSs have been reported, the US Food and Drug Administration said.

“”An estimated 3,000-6,000 people in the United States each year Develop GBS, “said the FDA. “Most people recover completely from their disability.”

In Arkansas Struck hard by the delta variantFrank Scott Jr., Mayor of Little Rock, said he was very reluctant to get vaccinated. The mayor told CNN on Monday.

But after investigating the facts about Covid-19 and the vaccine, he said he changed his mind.

“I’m black and Tuskegee experiment And the amount of distrust from the black and Latin communities definitely made me feel that I had to lead a way to get all the inhabitants out and shot. ” Said Scott.

“I did some research and understood the facts,” said the mayor, who is currently vaccinated. “It’s serious and you don’t have to kill anyone to really believe in research and science.”

Only a quarter of children between the ages of 12 and 15 are vaccinated

Children aged 12 to 15 were eligible for the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine two months ago, but only one-quarter were fully vaccinated and others. It is less than any age group in the throat. For comparison, 37% of children aged 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he should focus on ensuring that children get all the vaccines they need. ..

“It’s very, very important,” he said. “As you know, many vaccines in the Covid business have reduced regular vaccinations because children didn’t go to their doctors and pediatricians. Everyone went back to school this fall. As we return, we need to continue vaccination against them in order to catch them.

“And it’s a regular vaccine. And now we have a Covid vaccine on it.”

Schaffner said he hopes the FDA will soon “fully approve” the Covid vaccine, reducing concerns about the status of approval from some officials and parents.

It takes five weeks for the Pfizer vaccine to be fully inoculated. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Decide immediately..

