Prenatal exposure to air pollution associated with poor childhood academic achievement





Children exposed to high levels of air pollution are more likely to have inadequate control over childhood and poor academic skills such as spelling, reading comprehension, and math skills in early adolescence. Become. Difficulty in controlling late childhood was found to be a precursor to later air pollution-related academic problems. Interventions that target suppressive control may improve outcomes. Research results by researchers at Columbia University’s Center for Children’s Environmental Health (CCCEH) and Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are published in the journal. Environmental research.. Children with inadequate inhibitory control cannot negate general reactions and prioritize more unusual reactions. For example, the natural reaction of “up” when the arrow is pointing up, or the natural reaction of “going” when the light is green. Instead, say “down” or “stop.” By compromising childhood control, exposure to prenatal air pollution can change the basis on which later academic achievement is built. “ Dr. Amy Margolis, Lead Author, Associate Professor of Medical Psychology, Department Psychiatry, Columbia University Irving Medical Center “When assessing student learning problems and developing treatment plans, parents and teachers are content-related, as academic problems related to environmental exposure are common in interventions designed to address learning. It should be taken into account that it may require interventions that focus on suppression control issues rather than lack of skills in the field, “adds Margolis. “This study adds a lot of literature showing the harmful health effects of exposure to prenatal air pollution on children’s health outcomes, including academic performance,” said Julie Herbstman, director and associate professor at CCCEH. The doctor says. Columbia Mailman School. “Reducing the level of air pollution can prevent these adverse consequences and improve children’s academic performance.” The new findings are consistent with previous Colombian studies that found that DNA markers of PAH exposure were associated with changes in self-regulatory capacity and development of ADHD symptoms. The study followed 200 children enrolled in a longitudinal cohort study in northern Manhattan and Bronx, led by CCCEH researchers. Researchers collect measurements of prenatal airborne polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs, the main components of air pollution) during late pregnancy, when the foetation is extremely vulnerable to environmental attacks. Did. Suppression control tests were performed at or around 10 years of age, and academic performance tests were conducted at or around 13 years of age. Suppression control and learning When students learn new concepts, they often need to invalidate their old habits in order to incorporate new rules into their skills. For example, when learning how to read a vowel, a child learns that the vowel of letter a is short “like an apple” but long when a consonant is followed by a “magic e” like “rate”. Source: Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health Journal reference: Margolis, AE, et al. (2021) Prenatal exposure to air pollution is associated with childhood control and adolescent academic performance. Environmental research. doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2021.111570..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210713/Prenatal-exposure-to-air-pollution-associated-with-poor-academic-skills-in-childhood.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos