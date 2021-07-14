COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Detroit School





The city of Detroit is trying to increase the low COVID-19 vaccination rate by offering shots at the school hub, but Auckland County is less than 1% until it reaches the 70% vaccination standard for residents on Tuesday. Said. The announcement was made the day after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit, in part to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Detroit is one of the lowest vaccination rates in Michigan, with only 39% of residents over the age of 12 receiving at least one vaccination as of Monday. According to state data, just over 32% are considered fully vaccinated. More:Vice President Harris says “Detroit … is the definition of resilience” and encourages the COVID vaccine Starting Wednesday, the Detroit Department of Health is working with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to provide Pfizer vaccines to all people over the age of 12 at three school hubs. Dennis Fair, the city’s chief public health officer, said: Everyone wants to be safe and healthy. These vaccines are the most important tools we have in combating COVID-19. “ The event runs from 10 am to 2 pm at the following locations: Renaissance High School , 6565 West Outer Drive, the first dose will be given on July 19th and 26th, and the second dose will be given on August 2nd, 9th and 16th.

, 6565 West Outer Drive, the first dose will be given on July 19th and 26th, and the second dose will be given on August 2nd, 9th and 16th. East English Village Preparation Academy , 5020 Cadieux, the first dose will be given on Wednesday and July 21, July 28, and the second dose will be given on August 4, 11 and 18.

, 5020 Cadieux, the first dose will be given on Wednesday and July 21, July 28, and the second dose will be given on August 4, 11 and 18. Manger Elementary School Junior High School, 5525 Martin St., The first dose is set on Thursday and July 22, July 29, and the second dose is on August 5, 12, and 19. Director Nikolai Vitti said the school district is working together to ensure that qualified students and families are ready for the first day of September 7. He said 70% of school district employees are vaccinated. “We recommend that you do your research and get vaccinated,” he said. “If you are already vaccinated, share this opportunity with your friends and family. Vaccination will protect each other.” More:Harris urges vaccination in Michigan: “This virus doesn’t care who you voted for.” In neighboring Oakland County, officials say that approximately 6,900 residents of the county over the age of 16 need to obtain COVID-19 shots to achieve the state and national target of 70% vaccination coverage. I am. As of Monday, 69.3% of Oakland County residents over the age of 16 had their first vaccination, according to Tuesday’s announcement. In Michigan, more than 5 million (62.4%) of residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. State dashboard.. More:Oakland County Gives $ 50 Gift Card to Anyone Shooting COVID-19 by July 4th The Oakland County Health Department will continue to offer $ 50 gift cards as an incentive for county residents who receive their first dose between June 24 and the day the county reaches 70%. Children under the age of 18 can receive vaccines and gift cards with the consent of their parents or legal guardians. On Wednesday, the winners of the first round of the state’s Mi Shot To Win Sweepstakes will be announced. Prizes include a $ 50,000 daily draw, scholarships, and $ 1 million and $ 2 million prizes. More:Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes will be shot for $ 5 million in prizes and scholarships The effort is to provide incentives for Michigan residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal is to raise immunization rates by about 9% to 70% across states over the age of 16. However, Dr. Russell Faust, director of health care in Oakland County, said vaccination promotion did not stop at 70%. “The variants will continue to grow, and the higher the proportion of our community, the safer we all will be,” he said. More:There are currently 54 known cases of the Delta COVID-19 mutation in Michigan.What does that mean Delta mutants, a mutation of the virus that originated in India, are boosting case rates nationwide and threatening unvaccinated people. As of Tuesday, 54 delta variant cases have been identified in Michigan, according to state health department data. Cases have been confirmed in 16 counties and the city of Detroit. Eleven cases are for people from outside the state. There may be even more unidentified cases, as only a small number of test samples perform whole-genome sequences to determine if they are variant cases. Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter. Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..

