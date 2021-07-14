Is it a cold or COVID-19?New variants mean new symptoms

Do you think sore throat and runny nose are different colds?Now that the highly contagious delta mutant of the virus is fueling, it may be the latest symptom of COVID-19. A surge in new incidents in Utah..

If you have any symptoms, it is advisable to have a health professional test.

“More people are aware that COVID-19 causes common cold symptoms. As you know, sore throat, runny nose. Not so many coughs and fever,” said the region. Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, the largest provider of care, said.

Stenehem told reporters at a virtual press conference on Tuesday that his symptoms had changed. Delta variant The first one detected in India still needs to be verified. This is what providers are reporting as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases.

For those suffering from cold-like symptoms, he said it was “absolutely essential” that they were tested for the virus.

“COVID-19 is an upper respiratory tract infection, so if you have any signs or symptoms of a cold, it could be COVID-19,” says Stenehjem. “Variation changes can lead to some development of symptoms, but age-related symptoms can also be different.”

Doctors said symptoms could reflect a cold when the elderly were hit hard by the virus last winter. Currently, more than 80% of the population is vaccinated with the coronavirus, and it is the young, most often unvaccinated Utahn who become ill and their symptoms are more prevalent.

Whether the symptoms are different because of the delta mutant, which is believed to be more toxic, or because the people who become infected with the virus are currently mainly in different age groups between 25 and 60 Raises the issue, Stinehem said.

Another Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Disease Doctor, Dr. Brandon Webb, told Deseret News in June: Cases of COVID-19 caused by the delta variant may look like a bad cold at first, You may have a runny nose or malaise, and usually have no symptoms such as virus-related pain, fever, headache, or diarrhea.

Webb warned that the delta mutant was becoming the predominant strain of virus in Utah, and said it was important to catch a cold, self-quarantine, and be tested for COVID-19. Even if you are vaccinated, To prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Coronavirus cases have increased in the state on Tuesday, and some hospitals have twice as many patients in the past week or so, according to Stenehem. Less than 5% were vaccinated against the virus, “from a caregiver’s point of view, these are preventable hospitalizations, which is a real shame.”

At the same time, Stenehjem said vaccinations have leveled off “in relatively small numbers.”

The Utah Department of Health reported on Tuesday that more than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the state since December last year, an increase of 4,678 per day. This is far from the beginning of the year, when nearly 10 times more shots were given a day.

In addition, 471 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths from the virus were reported. Two Salt Lake County women were hospitalized at the time of their death. One is 45-64 and the other is 65-84. A man from Davis County, 45-64 years old, was also hospitalized at the time of his death. 231 people are hospitalized for the virus in Utah.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests was 490 per day, with 3,683 people tested and 6,409 tested in the state since Monday. The 7-day rolling average of test positive rates when all results are included is 8.7%, and 12.9% when multiple individual tests are excluded.

Utahn over the age of 12 is vaccinated, with more than half of the total population receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine. However, less than 45% of all Utahns are considered fully vaccinated. In other words, more than 2 weeks have passed since the last dose.

Governor Spencer Cox wanted 70% of Utah’s adults to be shot at least once by July 4. But he apologized on Monday after admitting the error He was misguided in calculating the dose controlled by the federal government Last week we announce that our goal has been achieved When the actual number was just over 67%.

“Oh, we messed up. Due to misreporting, adult vaccinations haven’t reached 70% yet,” said the governor in a tweet taken by Politico and other media outlets. “I acknowledged my mistakes and promised to take responsibility. I hope you forgive us — and we made changes to prevent it from happening again. I know. “

Stenehem said the focus should not be on reaching what is called herd immunity. Herd immunity is the time when enough people are protected from the virus so that the virus does not spread because the population is less susceptible to infection.

But COVID-19 is constantly changing and may be “with us for the next few years,” like the flu that requires annually updated vaccination against the latest strains, he said. I did. While Utah is working on a rapidly expanding delta variant, 14 cases of lambda variants found in Peru have already surfaced in the state.

So far, vaccines approved for use in the United States are believed to be effective against mutants.Stenehem said not to give to Americans Booster shots proposed by vaccine maker Pfizer, It may be better to vaccinate more people around the world to prevent the emergence of more variants.

This includes more Utahn. According to the State Department of Health, 14,900 of the 15,949 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Utah between May 1 and June 25, or 93.4%, occurred in unvaccinated people. At the same time, 91.3% of the 1,049 hospitalized and 96% of the 77 who died were also unvaccinated.

“There’s a lot of talk about variants. There’s a lot of booster stories. There’s all of these conversations that can confuse people,” Stenehjem said, adding that Utahns shouldn’t be distracted. It was. “Focus on the task at hand, and the challenge at hand is to get more people vaccinated.”