Expert panel addresses boosters, young patients, rising COVID cases

It’s been 18 months since a public health emergency was declared in the United States for SARS-CoV-2, partly because Tuesday’s panel of experts is trying to come up with some difficult answers. As is clear, questions are still swirling around the crisis.

How safe is it for a fully vaccinated person to receive a third dose, even if the debate about the timing and need for COVID-19 booster shots continues? Are deaths really declining, or are they simply delayed, as cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some adolescents and in some parts of the country? Can Delta Variants Ultimately Exacerbate “Long Distance” COVID-19 Symptomatology?

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America addressed these and other uncertainties at a media briefing on July 13.





Dr. Jay C. Butler

But first, a snapshot of the current pandemic situation in the United States. “After a few months of declining cases and a subsequent extension of the plateau period, we see an increase in cases in many parts of the country,” said Jay C., Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.・ Dr. Butler, MD, said. CDC.

For example, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Nevada, and Utah have significantly higher cases than elsewhere, Butler said. “so [its] Areas where the CDC works closely with state, local, or tribal health authorities to help address relapses. “

The number of COVID-19 cases reported nationwide is about 15,000 per day, an increase from about 10,000 just a few weeks ago. According to Butler, the nationwide test positive rate has also “raised a little.”

“There is currently no increase in deaths,” he added. “But note that deaths are generally weeks behind the increase in cases.”

As an example, in Utah, the average weekly case has recently increased 2.5-fold, Andrew T. Pavia, MD said in a media briefing.





Dr. Andrew T. Pavia

“We haven’t reached the January or December level,” said Pavia, head of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, but added that the case differences were “quite big.”

Pavia added that the Utah intensive care unit is “again operating at over 100% capacity,” but there was no need to open an auxiliary force yet.

Given recent numbers, Pavia shared Butler’s concern that mortality could increase in the coming weeks.

How safe is the third vaccination?

Butler emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine available remains effective in protecting against severe illness and death. “There are some breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, but there is no evidence that early vaccination during the vaccine availability is driving it.

“In other words, there is currently no evidence of weakened immunity among vaccinated people,” Butler said.

Still, there is controversy over the need and timing of booster shots. The issue has led vaccine manufacturer Pfizer to counter US health authorities.This week’s high-level conference has left US scientists Not convinced of urgent need..

Meanwhile, the reporter asked: How safe are fully vaccinated people looking for a third or additional vaccine on their own?

“That’s an important question,” Butler added, adding that the CDC is collecting data on possible safety concerns regarding booster shots.

He pointed out that rare vaccine side effects and local site reactions to COVID-19 vaccination tend to occur frequently after the second dose.

“Therefore, there is a keen interest in knowing if the third dose is at high risk of side effects, especially if it is associated with some of the more rare but more serious side effects,” he said. ..

Why timing is important

Pavia pointed out that there is a balance related to the timing of booster shots.

Premature and widespread administration of booster shots “will run out of many vaccines needed by much of the world and divert our efforts from giving people the first vaccine,” Pavia said.

“But if you wait too long, many people will be vulnerable again,” he added.

“This is an area where people are looking for answers before they get the data,” says Pavia. He added that the National Institutes of Health is conducting several ongoing studies evaluating a third dose, including those who continue to have the same brand and those who switch vaccines in a “mix-and-match” fashion. ..

“We want to get an answer soon,” Pavia said.

Butler added that the researchers also evaluated the safety and efficacy of the third dose in “the two groups we are most concerned about.” With people over the age of 75 who are at the highest risk of COVID-19 Immunodeficiency, Is also in progress.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board may use the results of these and other trials “to determine if, when, and to whom boosters will be shown.” Butler said it was expensive.

Case to shift to young people

Infection and hospitalization rates are highest among people between the ages of 15 and 45, Pavia said.

“I don’t think children with COVID-19 will have such a serious illness, despite the high proportion of young people,” Butler said.

Pavia agreed that COVID-19 tends to be less serious in children compared to adults, especially older adults. But he added, “As a caretaker of very sick children, I’m crazy about hearing that the virus isn’t serious for them over and over again.”

“In every respect, the impact is greater than the impact of influenza“Pavia added. If the COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective for children under the age of 6 to 11, it would be foolish not to vaccinate.

“If your child is in the ICU for a week, or if your child develops a long COVID and does not graduate from school and go on to college, or loses an exercise scholarship,” Pavia said. Says. There is nothing calm about it. “

Unanswered questions

Journalists asked: With the proliferation of Delta variants in the United States, how does that affect efforts to achieve herd immunity?

“Talking to 100 infectious disease experts will probably give you 100 different answers to questions about herd immunity,” Butler said. “I think it’s very difficult to estimate this reliably,” as the pandemic situation is constantly changing.

Another potential question that has not yet been seen is whether delta variants can alter “long-range” COVID-19 recovery.

“Sure, there is ongoing research assessing long COVIDs, which will overlap with new variant data,” Butler said.

But it’s too early to tell the difference between the results, he added. “The Delta variant has been in use for only a few weeks.”

Source: Media briefing on July 13th hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Damian McNamara is a Miami-based staff journalist. He covers a wide range of medical specialties, including infectious diseases, gastroenterology and critical care. Follow Damian on Twitter: @MedReporter.

