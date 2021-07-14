Health
Young Ontarians have the highest unvaccinated COVID-19 infection rates in the state, top doctors say
Ontario youth show the highest COVID-19 prevalence among unvaccinated individuals, state top doctors re-call on Tuesday to all those eligible to take their shots Said that.
In the last three months, 96% of people between the ages of 19 and 29 infected with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated against the virus, according to Dr. Kieran Moore.
99% of infected people between the ages of 12 and 17 were unvaccinated.
“That age group is getting sick at a higher rate than the rest of Ontario,” Moore said.
“They are important indicators because they plan to go to high school, college, college, work and have the virus without symptoms, potentially unknown to them. It in their environment. Spread. “
Moore added that young Ontarians will be the “main target” of vaccination campaigns.
“We have called local public health agencies and immunization partners in the state. How they see this lack of uptake in the younger age group and encourage them to move forward. I’m looking for, “he said.
Teenage vaccination rates are important for schools to open this fall
Data on infections in unvaccinated people were released a week after Moore commented on the relative delay in immunization of young ontarians.
Overall, the state’s vaccination rate is relatively high, with 79% of adults receiving at least one vaccination and 57% being fully immunized against COVID-19.
The initial dose rate for adults aged 18-39 is 68%, and the initial dose rate for adolescents aged 12-17 is 60%.
With the progress of the vaccination campaign, the state is ready this week to move forward by further relaxing public health restrictions on businesses, rallies and other activities.
The number of vaccinated teens is especially important as the state prepares to return to school in September. The state has announced that it will provide two vaccinations to all qualified students and staff before classes resume. The vaccine is not completely effective until 14 days after the second vaccination.
Top doctors expect an increase in infectious diseases in September
Moore said he expects more infections in the fall as people move their activities indoors. High vaccination rates are essential to keep infections low, as highly infectious delta mutants are currently predominant in the state, he said.
“Since the Delta strain seeks out unvaccinated individuals, immunization as soon as possible ensures that it is not in the least resistant route to the virus,” he said.
Ontario reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting seven deaths from the virus.
The two Ontario public health units, which reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday, are “continuing to fight” the Delta variant, a state-related medical officer said.
However, Dr. Barbara Jaffe said the Gray Bruce and Waterloo regions have shown “what can be achieved” in the fight against their variants by being vaccinated and following public health orders.
“People in both regions have made amazing efforts to protect and care for each other by being vaccinated, and as a result, both regions have seen their case rates decline. “Yaffe said.
The Waterloo region, which had been delayed due to the surge in Delta variants, said Tuesday and this week that it would lift restrictions along with other parts of the state.
The changes, which will take effect on Friday at 12:01 am, will reopen indoor dining and gyms and increase spectator limits for social gatherings and other events.
Waterloo delayed entry into the second phase of the reopening plan, but top doctors in the region said Tuesday that public health indicators had stabilized and vaccination rates had risen sharply.
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang also encouraged residents to be vaccinated a second time and continue to comply with public health orders because the delta mutant remains a threat.
