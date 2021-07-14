Health
Health officials at Orange County say everyone needs to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine before the virus can mutate further – WFTV
Orange County, Florida — A health doctor at Orange County said there were no tools left in the toolbox to convince people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Raul Pino said he was very worried about where it would leave the entire community.
Read: Orange County COVID-19 positive rate is rising, mayor recommends masks in crowded areas
“I don’t know what else to do,” said Pino.
He is worried that the virus will be mutated enough that the vaccine will no longer protect us.
According to Pino, it can happen much earlier than people notice, and it can bring everyone back into a square, whether or not they are vaccinated.
Read: Orange County officials concerned about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases
Mr Pino said this was an important moment to take action or lose more lives.
Approximately 60% of Orange County’s eligible population is vaccinated and protected from COVID-19. Pino said it was a majority, but it was still not enough to protect the herd and end the pandemic.
He said each new infection mutates the virus, providing another opportunity to become more aggressive.
Read: As the new semester approaches, there is growing concern about cases of coronavirus in Orange County.
“The worst horror scenario is that the vaccine can be so effective that it doesn’t protect us,” Pino said.
Channel 9 asked Pino how quickly it would happen.
“We’re worried we’re getting closer to the point,” he said.
Read: Orlando City Offers COVID-19 Vaccine on Several Mobile Sites This Week
At Orange County, we are confident that the number of cases and positive rates will double from last week to this week, and that Pino will double again.
“How can you explain to people what happens when you reach that point? Are nearly 60% of all these people who have done so much to get vaccinated now unprotected?” Channel 9 reporter Laurency Brook asked Pino.
“I think we have a memory of what can happen,” said Pino.
Read: 16 Orlando 911 Call Center Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
It’s a memory of what our world looked like just half a year before the vaccine became available.
“This is a serious moment for our community,” said Pino. “If you don’t do what you need, you’ll take off from here.”
Video: “Basically Return to Square”: Orange County Increases Cases and Decreases Vaccinations
In Orange County, there are 519 groundbreaking cases of COVID-19 in which vaccinated people are still infected with the virus, but according to local hospitals, hospitalization is usually immunodeficiency. Or you just have a serious health problem.
Sources
2/ https://www.wftv.com/news/local/orange-county/orange-county-health-official-says-all-need-get-covid-19-vaccine-before-virus-mutates-more/OWIZV2YMK5EUVF4GG4MMX4TIYM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]