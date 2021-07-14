See the COVID cases of people vaccinated in Cape Cod, behind the scenes in Provincetown, Massachusetts

About 10 days after Billy went with his partner and friends Provincetown, Massachusetts, Cape cod A popular tourist hub for the LGBTQ + community, lovingly known as “PTown”. July 4th Over the weekend he began to feel sick.

Despite receiving a second dose of the Modana vaccine in April, a 26-year-old grocery store worker in Boston demanded that his surname be withheld for professional reasons, but his Symptoms have been in the United States for over a year. He had headaches, malaise, nausea, congestion, diarrhea, and a slight cough.

To make matters worse, Billy told The Daily Beast that his partner was also experiencing symptoms. Some, along with other P Town visitors and residents, were online to report a positive diagnosis after a holiday weekend.

“I quit my job and took the test,” Billy told The Daily Beast, noting that he was the only one who tested positive for COVID-19, not his partner. According to Outer Cape Health Services, a local group at the Community Health Center, this is just one of the “several” cases reported in the last few days among visitors who spent time in the town of Massachusetts. did.

“Go to P Town [and] There are so many young people from all over New England and New York that it turns out to be a risk, “he said Tuesday, adding that he’s already starting to feel better. “But all the symptoms I’ve experienced would probably have gone to work if I were in the pre-COVID world. They aren’t debilitating at all.”

In other words, the vaccine is working. In fact, local officials, health professionals, and those who passed through Provincetown at a time when it seemed like a modest surge in Provincetown, at least still, are almost universally that the new incident is not a source of serious vigilance. I’m saying

The reason is simple. Provincetown is currently one of the highest immunization rates in the state, and Shot helps prevent summer vacation from turning into a disaster.

by Barnstable County Health DepartmentLast week, at least 30 people were positive. The majority of these cases are from “fully vaccinated” individuals. This represents the rise of a county consisting of Cape Cod and all of its associated islands, with approximately 20 cases seen two weeks ago.

It is not clear how many barnstable-positive individuals are groundbreaking cases. In other words, they are showing symptoms despite being fired. However, both Provincetown Health Department and OuterCape Health Services have told The Daily Beast that they are monitoring the situation.

This figure also does not take into account those who visited the county and were later tested positive in their hometown. Of course, it may not be possible to catch infected and asymptomatic vaccinated people. Some of them, even those who have been vaccinated, can theoretically infect other people, including unvaccinated infants, but the evidence is unlikely. It suggests that.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Outer Cape Health Services told The Daily Beast that hospitalizations associated with these potential breakthrough cases were not recorded.

“Conclusion: We don’t see anything we didn’t really expect,” Alex Morse, the town manager of Provincetown, told The Daily Beast that the town “between the people of P Town over the past few weeks. I was monitoring positive COVID cases. “

“If anything, it confirms that the vaccine is working, we always knew it wasn’t 100% effective, and from what we’re seeing, it’s positive Anyone who is determined to have a mild case, “he added.

However, the slight surge in incidents in Barnstable County is a microcosm of the ongoing national problem and applies almost entirely to unvaccinated people.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 34 states—Including Massachusetts— Last week, a 50% surge in new cases as the highly contagious Delta variant swept across the country.Huge The majority of these cases, hospitalizations, and deaths result from unvaccinated residents..

Dr. Ameshua Darja, a senior scholar and infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Health and Safety Center, said that while breakthrough cases have occurred, all cases have diminished if everyone had already been vaccinated. I explained that.

Perhaps most importantly, such a small outbreak does not undermine the clear reality that vaccines are safe and effective.

“These people somehow believe that COVID will magically disappear,” he told The Daily Beast. “We will have a case of COVID in 10 years, and whatever happens, a breakthrough will occur.”

In Provincetown, almost all part-time and permanent residents are fully vaccinated with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, many bars and clubs in the town of Cape Cod require a vaccination card for admission. The past three visitors have told The Daily Beast that some facilities still have a mask policy.

For Jeremy Cox, a 39-year-old program manager, the ongoing threat of coronavirus and delta mutants has not suspended him on frequent trips to Provincetown. He has been to The Daily Beast many times since the Memorial Day weekend, “people need vaccination to get into the place” and is worried because the use of masks is still encouraged. I didn’t feel it.

“I think the panic comes from people who expect vaccines to be magical and think they aren’t in terms of a breakthrough case,” he knew while at a tourist destination. I added that. Without a mask, I am responsible for my actions. “

But Cox was surprised to learn that three of his friends who were with him on the weekend of July 4th tested positive for COVID-19, even though they were completely vaccinated. I admitted. On social media, many people who went to Provincetown (and may have been around him at holiday events) were symptomatic and how positive, despite their vaccination status. He said he was even more shocked to see him talking about what was happening.

“I was a little surprised, but it’s probably because the person sharing the house isn’t vaccinated and shares the house with others while sharing the house with others. It means that you are doing it. “He said, “I was always with other people, that was

We had dinner and dance at their house. “

Local health officials have warned that they have not yet identified the cause or cause of the rise in Provincetown.

“I think everyone needs to embrace science and see newly infected symptoms,” Cox told The Daily Beast. “My friend who has it says it’s just a cold — if so. It’s the body’s response to being infected during vaccination that it’s showing stronger symptoms. In terms of reaction, it’s an outlier here. “

Adalja also emphasized that the vaccine “essentially eliminates the coronavirus” and warned social media hysteria about the surge in resort towns.

Concerned that overtesting can have a chilling effect on people who may be at risk of vaccination, doctors say that only unvaccinated or symptomatic people have the coronavirus. He emphasized that it is important to have a test for the virus.

“People who are fully vaccinated without symptoms should not be tested. Duration,” he added.

Still, Dr. Graham Walker, a San Francisco emergency physician who treated patients with COVID-19, believes that the increase in cases “should encourage people to pay a little more attention as they find new normalities after vaccination.” I will.

“Some people think they may be more protected than they are,” Walker said. “No one in the P Town group has been hospitalized, but we do not know how many people will have long-term effects of the virus.”

Walker emphasized that people vaccinated in Provincetown “did not do anything wrong” and should not be accused of “following the CDC guidelines and going out to celebrate the holidays”, but the cluster Should be a call for awakening.

“This wasn’t a superspreading event. It’s just a number game,” he said. “Even without the Delta variant, there are cases of breakouts. Vaccines are not 100 percent effective. Calculate. Someone had to get it.”