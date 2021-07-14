Hyperglycemia reprograms stem cells, studies suggest





H Studies suggest that high blood sugar levels can reprogram stem cells, causing fat, cholesterol, and other substances to narrow the arteries and continuously increase the risk of restricting blood flow. Oxford University Researchers have discovered that hyperglycemia, a hallmark of diabetes, alters bone marrow stem cells, which become white blood cells called macrophages. As a result, these macrophages become inflamed and contribute to the development of atherosclerotic plaques that can cause a heart attack. Our study is the first to show that diabetes causes long-term changes in the immune system and how this explains a sustained increase in the risk of heart attack. Researchers say the findings explain why diabetics are at increased risk of heart attacks even after blood sugar levels are controlled. This is a mystery that has plagued doctors for many years. read more Nearly 5 million people in the UK have diabetes, and adults with this condition double their risk of having a heart attack. Experts say these findings open up new therapeutic possibilities that can reduce the risk of heart and cardiovascular disease in diabetics. The study was led by Robin Choudhry, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Radcliffe School of Medicine, University of Oxford. He states: “Our study is the first to show how diabetes causes long-term changes in the immune system, which explains a sustained increase in the risk of heart attack. “We need to change the way we think about diabetes and how we treat it. “By focusing too much on managing a person’s blood sugar levels, we are addressing only part of the problem. “Currently, diabetics are not receiving effective treatment because of their high risk of heart and cardiovascular disease. “These discoveries identify new opportunities for the prevention and treatment of diabetic complications.” < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Researchers look at matter under a microscope / PA archive The team investigated the difference in white blood cells between people with and without type 2 diabetes. They removed white blood cells from blood samples and allowed them to grow in a normal blood glucose environment. The cells of people with type 2 diabetes showed an exaggerated inflammatory response compared to the cells of people without type 2 diabetes. Researchers also extracted stem cells from the bone marrow of mice with and without diabetes and transplanted them into mice with normal blood glucose levels. They remember that bone marrow collected from diabetic mice was exposed to high levels of glucose, and as a result, mice treated with this bone marrow developed nearly twice the amount of atherosclerotic plaque. I found that. This study … may pave the way for new treatments to reduce the risk of heart attack in millions of people with diabetes When the team analyzed this in more detail, they found that what developed from the bone marrow stem cells of diabetic mice was permanently altered to be more inflammatory. Professor Nilesh Samani, British Heart Foundation The person who funded the study said: “Although treatment for diabetes has improved, diabetics are still at increased risk of heart attack. “This study provides some explanation for why this is the case and may pave the way for new treatments to reduce the risk of heart attack in millions of people with diabetes. “ The study is published in the Circulation Journal.

