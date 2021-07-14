Authorities warn that the spread of delta mutations among unvaccinated Californians threatens a new surge in COVID cases





Almost half of California’s population has not yet been fully immunized against COVID-19 and the highly infectious delta variant, and despite generally high vaccination coverage, the state was infected last summer. You can face a surge in the size of two-thirds of the waves. Health officials said on Tuesday.

If such a surge were to occur, more than 22,000 Californians would die between Thanksgiving and the end of January, more deadly than what the state endured in the winter when the state was largely closed for several months. There is almost no doubt that there will be much less confusion.

According to state officials, unvaccinated people bear the majority of the burden of illness, accounting for more than 99% of hospitalizations and deaths, and this trend is expected to continue. Over the past few weeks, there has been a slight increase in new cases among vaccinated people, now just below 1 case per 100,000 vaccinated people per day. However, among unvaccinated people, the number has surged from about 3 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated one month ago to about 5 cases per 100,000 people today. “We really need to move the vaccination dial. At a panel hosted by the California Medical Association on Tuesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan still has a way out of this pandemic,” he said. All pandemic indicators, including cases, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions, and deaths, reached unprecedented lows shortly before the state reopened on June 15, Pan said. Despite increasing transmission across the state, she said, “there are plenty of runways now” to contain spreads. However, the reopening of the state occurred at the same time as the introduction of the Delta variant in California. This can lead to an upturn faster than expected in some cases. The July 4th rally may have contributed to the rapid increase. “Do you think it will be as devastating as last winter? It seems very unlikely,” Pan said. “But I was able to see half to two-thirds of what I saw last summer.” In California, there are an average of about 2,000 cases per day, more than double the number in early June. During the surge last summer, cases peaked at about 9,600 people a day. Hospitalizations increased by about 78% last month to just under 1,600 as of Monday. At the peak of summer, about 7,000 people were hospitalized. Los Angeles County has recently reported a particularly annoying surge, with more than 1,000 cases occurring for five consecutive days. The county has consistently not exceeded 1,000 cases per day since early March. According to Chronicle data tracking, San Francisco reported 153 new cases on Tuesday alone, but city officials said the numbers did not represent the actual total for the day and may include past cases. Said that was high. The city reported about 30 cases a day last week. This is almost double the previous week. Cases have doubled in the last 1-2 weeks in some counties in the Bay Area. “The numbers from LA are calm, but the Bay Area numbers are calm, especially in counties with low immunization rates,” said Carsten, vice-department of population health and health inequalities at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Bibin’s Domingo said. “It’s hard to be completely depressed by it. It’s really only a month since I’ve fully restarted.” Dr. Nicholas Moss, a health officer in Alameda County, expected more cases after the state reopened, but said this would not happen soon. “My biggest concern is getting worse before it gets better,” he said. “We haven’t peaked in the waves this summer yet, but we hope that the effects of vaccination on serious illness will not be significant.” Mountaineering incidents have created new urgency to increase the pace of vaccination throughout the state, especially among younger people, who are less likely than the elderly and who have generally caused the spread of the disease in previous surges. I will. Approximately 80% of adults over the age of 50 are at least partially vaccinated throughout the state, compared to 66% of adults aged 18-49 and only 43% of teens aged 12-17. .. In general, black and Latin Californians also have lower immunization rates than white and Asian residents. Public health officials say it now takes more time, effort, and patience to appease those who have not yet been vaccinated. However, they lack time to protect those individuals because the delta variants lead to the spread of the disease much faster and easier. “Current vaccination games are slow, but people are still vaccinated daily,” said Bibins-Domingo. “The high case urgency we see today makes us think about what else we are free to use.” Bread and other officials say they want to avoid returning to strict public health restrictions, including another universal mask obligation. Currently, unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors, but the rules are rarely enforced. The state announced this week that on return to class, all kindergarten to high school students, including vaccinated students, will need masks. This decision was made in part due to the increased number of cases and the delta variant’s scaffolding. “Certainly, at high levels of community infection, it makes sense to do more universal masking,” Pan said, but suggesting that another state-wide mission is imminent. I couldn’t. “If you’re in a high-risk environment, it’s safest to mask, and it’s very easy. This is one of the most effective and least confusing tools we have.” Erin Allday is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @erinallday

