Vax-New Indian Express for Streptococcus pneumoniae infection





Along Express news service Chennai: To prevent children from dying from pneumonia, Health Minister Ma Subramaniam launched a pneumococcal conjugate vaccination drive for people under the age of five on Tuesday. The Department of Health aims to cover about Rs 923,000 children in Tamil Nadu under the initiative. Twenty-one states in the country have begun giving this vaccine to children. At the launch event at Puna Marie’s Urban Primary Health Center, the Minister of Health said: “In India, about 120,000 children under the age of 5 die each year from pneumococcal infections. The vaccine needs to be given three times each year. The first dose should be taken when the baby is one and a half years old, the second dose should be taken when the baby is three and a half years old, and the last dose should be taken nine months later. Private hospitals charge about $ 4,000 for a single dose of the vaccine, but the government offers them free of charge. Health Minister J. Lader Krishnan and other Health Department officials attended the opportunity. “More Covidvax doses will arrive”

The state will receive an additional 10,000 rupees of covacin and a 15,000 rupees of covishield from the federal government on Tuesday, the health minister said. So far, the state has received doses of over Rs 167 million and people of Rs 166 million have received jabs. Except for the additional dose expected on Tuesday, the state currently has 3.96 vials in stock. “Health Minister and I will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday and will meet with Federal Health Minister Mansuf Mandaviya the next day to request a higher allocation of vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu. , This year we seek permission to begin work at 11 new medical colleges, “subramanian added.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/chennai/2021/jul/14/vax-against-pneumococcal-diseases-2329766.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos