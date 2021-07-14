The virus rate in Orange County is on the rise, with most new cases under the age of 35.





Coronavirus infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County sneak up to levels not seen in months as more infectious delta variants multiply, and health professionals in unvaccinated people It raises new concerns among. “I’m worried about this trend,” epidemiologist Andrew Neumer, an associate professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, told City News Services earlier this week. Orange County Healthcare Agency Reported on Tuesday There have been 1,050 new infections and 9 deaths in the last 7 days, with 257,826 cases and 5,133 deaths throughout the county. Health officials have recently moved from providing daily virus statistics to providing weekly updates every Tuesday, but the numbers provided on the online COVID-19 dashboard recorded 210 new infections on Thursday alone. It shows that. As of Tuesday, approximately 119 residents were being treated for COVID-19 at the Orange County hospital. This increased by an average of 30% over the last three days to 25 in the intensive care unit. health Authorities estimate About 90% of all new infections and 95% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals. Although about 56% of the population is fully vaccinated, Unprotected rest Neumer said the Delta variant could overwhelm the county’s hospital system if it continued to move upwards. “That’s not a prediction … (but) 40% [of unvaccinated residents] These new, more contagious variants are sufficient to generate enough cases to overrun the hospital system, “he continued. The· Percentage of new cases In Orange County, it remains well below the record highs recorded in January, but has seen a continuous uptrend in recent weeks. OCHA figures on July 6 showed an infection rate of 1.5 / 100,000 compared to 2.6 this week, but the county test positive rate doubled from 0.9% two weeks ago to 1.8% on Tuesday. did. The majority of new infections tracked this week occurred among residents under the age of 35, who account for more than 57% of cases. People aged 25-34 account for 286 new infections, and residents aged 65 and over have significantly higher vaccination rates, accounting for the majority of the total population and accounting for 65 new infections. Although vaccinated individuals describe some asymptomatic cases, according to Neumer, the vaccine still provides important protection against COVID-19 disease and the delta strain of the virus. “Breakthrough infections are rare, clinically significantly mild, and can be asymptomatic,” he added. “And breakthrough infections shouldn’t really be a major issue at this time. It’s not an epidemiologically important factor. Current variants aren’t evading vaccines.” A professor at the University of California, Irvine, wants to include information on the online dashboard showing the number of new coronavirus cases that have occurred among unvaccinated residents to combat misunderstandings about the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. Encouraged by OCHA. “”[There’s] This yawn is divided between vaccinated and unvaccinated in new cases, “he said. City News Service contributed to this report. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

