Missouri reports 1,627 new confirmed cases on Tuesday





Here are the latest COVID-19 updates around the Kansas City metro area, and in Kansas and Missouri.What you need to know:The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Monday the state has 321,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,188 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 44.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and 39.5% have completed vaccination. Kansas only updates its case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday there have been 536,427 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and 9,440 deaths. Overall, the state said 45.4% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.8% have completed vaccination.TUESDAY5:30 p.m. — Rising COVID-19 rates in other states have prompted Chicago to restart a travel order. The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas have to either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test. READ MORE11 a.m. — The city of Springfield, Missouri, announced Monday that it was canceling a major summer festival as COVID-19 surges in the region. The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, which was scheduled for Aug. 13-14 and typically includes live music and a classic car parade, has been called off for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. In 2019, the last year the festival was held, it drew 65,000 attendees over two days, and it was expected to host 75,000 this year, according to the city. READ MORE8 a.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 536,427 on Tuesday, which is an increase of 1,627 confirmed cases. The state also reported there have been 98,063 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 649 cases.The state reported there have been 6,331 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 904 cases a day.Missouri continues leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.That same variant has been found in Kansas City-area wastewater treatment facilities, meaning it’s beginning to take hold in the metro.The state said there have now been 9,440 (+52) deaths since the start of the outbreak. The state reported 47 of the new death reports came from further analysis of death certificates.There are 19% of remaining ICU beds available and 71% of ventilators available, the state said.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state dropped slightly to 12.2%, according to the MDHSS.While that number has climbed more than eight percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state said it has administered 5,056,125 vaccine doses, 2,787,444 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,441,218 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 45.4% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.8% have completed vaccination.As of Saturday, an estimated 43.8% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.9%, Clay County is at 35.3%, Cass County is at 35.7% and Platte County is at 30.6%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,682 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,350 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,728 cases in Clay County, 8,108 in Cass County and 3,436 in Platte County.[ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]MONDAY3:15 p.m. — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. READ MORE1:30 p.m. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since last Friday, pushing the statewide total to 321,109 since the outbreak started.KDHE reported 12 new deaths, making the total since the start of the outbreak 5,188. The state reported hospitalizations increased by 22 to 11,239 since the start of the outbreak.The state also said it is tracking 94 cases of the delta variant in Johnson County, 51 in Wyandotte County, 10 in Leavenworth County, six in Douglas County and two in Miami County.State health officials are now also tracking MIS-C cases in the state, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, associated with COVID-19. So far, the state notes 17 cases.The overall monthly positivity is at 7.1% for July 2021 to date – which is a spike of 4% from the last update. However, that number is down from a high of 16.5% in November.The state also said it has vaccinated 1,307,288 people, 2,376,825 total doses of the vaccine have been administered and 44.9% of the population has been vaccinated with one dose and 39.5% have completed vaccination.[ KANSAS COVID-19 COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Johnson County is the county with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak with 60,597 cases. Sedgwick County is second with 58,381. Wyandotte County is third with 21,312 cases. Leavenworth County has 7,442 cases, Douglas County reports 9,040 and Miami County has 2,867.Health officials said they’re now monitoring 45 outbreak clusters, up from 26 earlier this month. A total of 298 cases have been attributed to these clusters with 21 hospitalizations and seven deaths.11:30 a.m. — Kansas and Missouri are getting more federal money to fight COVID-19.10:30 a.m. — A Springfield, Missouri hospital on Sunday announced it opened its sixth COVID-19 ward as the delta virus variant rages in the state’s southwest region. That’s the most virus wards Mercy Hospital in Springfield has had. Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick tweeted that the hospital needed at most five COVID-19 wards last year. The hospital was treating 133 virus patients as of Sunday. “Many local rural communities don’t have high vaccination rates,” Frederick wrote. “They also don’t have a hospital. Get sick, come to Springfield. I think that’s getting left out of the narrative.”9:15 a.m. — As coronavirus case numbers grow, the University of Kansas system is starting to fill up again.Doctors and nurses are treating 39 patients for COVID-19, and 26 are considered active inpatients, with nine people in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.Doctors say seven of the 39 patients are vaccinated, and two of them are in the ICU. Doctors say they’re working to get more information on their health histories and backgrounds.”Remember, out of 39 people, 32 have not been vaccinated,” Dr. Steve Stites said. “But we just want to make sure that we’ve got all the right advice that we can for folks who are being vaccinated and especially if you have other illnesses that accompany that “Doctors recommend people with underlying health conditions should keep taking safety precautions, even if they’ve been vaccinated.8 a.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 534,800 on Monday, which is an increase of 154 confirmed cases. The state also reported there have been 98,063 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 17 cases.The state reported there have been 5,834 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 833 cases a day.Missouri continues leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.That same variant has been found in Kansas City-area wastewater treatment facilities, meaning it’s beginning to take hold in the metro.The state said there have now been 9,388 (+1) deaths since the start of the outbreak. There are 17% of remaining ICU beds available and 71% of ventilators available, the state said.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state dropped slightly to 12.3%, according to the MDHSS.While that number has climbed more than eight percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state said it has administered 5,048,186 vaccine doses, 2,782,295 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,437,868 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 45.3% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.7% have completed vaccination.As of Saturday, an estimated 43.7% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.8%, Clay County is at 35.2%, Cass County is at 35.6% and Platte County is at 30.5%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,594 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,245 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,712 cases in Clay County, 8,083 in Cass County and 3,424 in Platte County. [ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]SUNDAY8 p.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 534,646 on Sunday, which is an increase of 809 confirmed cases. The state also reported there have been 98,046 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 280 cases.The state reported there have been 6,121 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 874 cases a day.Missouri continues leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.That same variant has been found in Kansas City-area wastewater treatment facilities, meaning it’s beginning to take hold in the metro.The state said there have now been 9,387 (+0) deaths since the start of the outbreak. There are 19% of remaining ICU beds available and 71% of ventilators available, the state said.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state rose again to 12.5%, according to the MDHSS – the highest it’s been since January 13. While that number has climbed more than eight percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state’s vaccination dashboard was not updated Sunday. On Saturday, the state said it has administered 5,023,913 vaccine doses, 2,766,600 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,428,241 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 45.1% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.6% have completed vaccination.As od Saturday, an estimated 43.5% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.6%, Clay County is at 35%, Cass County is at 35.4% and Platte County is at 30.4%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,579 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,235 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,711 cases in Clay County, 8,084 in Cass County and 3,423 in Platte County. [ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]SATURDAY8 a.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 533,837 on Saturday, which is an increase of 167 confirmed cases. The state also reported there have been 97,766 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 472 cases.The state reported there have been 5,794 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 828 cases a day.Missouri continues leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.That same variant has been found in Kansas City-area wastewater treatment facilities, meaning it’s beginning to take hold in the metro.The state said there have now been 9,387 (+4) deaths since the start of the outbreak. There are 19% of remaining ICU beds available and 71% of ventilators available, the state said.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state fell slightly to 12.1%, according to the MDHSS. While that number has climbed more than eight percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state said it has administered 5,023,913 vaccine doses, 2,766,600 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,428,241 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 45.1% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.6% have completed vaccination.An estimated 43.5% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.6%, Clay County is at 35%, Cass County is at 35.4% and Platte County is at 30.4%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,545 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,197 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,704 cases in Clay County, 8,079 in Cass County and 3,417 in Platte County.[ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]FRIDAY4:15 p.m. — The city of Independence issued a public health advisory Friday afternoon, saying COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing across the Kansas City metro and the state of Missouri because of the delta variant.The city said in a news release that the population most at risk are those who have not been vaccinated, particularly children under the age of 12. READ MORE.1:30 p.m. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 320,437 since the outbreak started.KDHE reported nine new deaths, making the total since the start of the outbreak 5,176. The state reported hospitalizations increased by 31 to 11,217 since the start of the outbreak.State health officials are now also tracking MIS-C cases in the state, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, associated with COVID-19. So far, the state notes 17 cases.The overall monthly positivity is at 3.1% for July 2021 to date. While showing small increases since the start of the month, that number is down from a high of 16.5% in November.The state also said it has vaccinated 1,303,088 people, 2,369,166 total doses of the vaccine have been administered and 44.7% of the population has been vaccinated with one dose and 39.4% have completed vaccination.[ KANSAS COVID-19 COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Johnson County is the county with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak with 60,467 cases. Sedgwick County is second with 58,294. Wyandotte County is third with 21,240 cases. Leavenworth County has 7,420 cases, Douglas County reports 9,034 and Miami County has 2,853.Health officials said they’re now monitoring 45 outbreak clusters, up from 26 earlier this month. A total of 298 cases have been attributed to these clusters with 21 hospitalizations and seven deaths.10:30 a.m. — Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. READ MORE10:10 a.m. — Missouri State Epidemiologist George Turabbelidze says the Delta COVID outbreak will last a few more weeks in Missouri. 8:30 a.m. — Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said Friday the facility is treating 35total coronavirus patients, 20 of which are considered to have active infections. One of those patients has been moved onto a ventilator. The other 15 patients are considered to be in the recovery phase.8 a.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 533,670 on Friday, which is an increase of 1,544 confirmed cases – the third consecutive day reporting more than 1,000 new cases. The state also reported there have been 97,294 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 616 cases.The state reported there have been 5,468 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 781 cases a day.Missouri continues leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.That same variant has been found in Kansas City-area wastewater treatment facilities, meaning it’s beginning to take hold in the metro.The state said there have now been 9,383 (+6) deaths since the start of the outbreak. There are 21% of remaining ICU beds available and 72% of ventilators available, the state said.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state fell slightly to 11.9%, according to the MDHSS. While that number has climbed more than seven percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state said it has administered 5,023,913 vaccine doses, 2,766,600 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,428,241 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 45.1% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.6% have completed vaccination.An estimated 43.5% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.6%, Clay County is at 35%, Cass County is at 35.4% and Platte County is at 30.4%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,490 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,148 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,684 cases in Clay County, 8,059 in Cass County and 3,415 in Platte County.[ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]THURSDAY5 p.m. — Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. READ MORE.1:45 p.m. — New data analysis identifies clusters of unvaccinated people — including southwest Missouri — that are vulnerable to surges in COVID-19 cases and could become breeding grounds for even more deadly COVID-19 variants.The analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identified 30 clusters of counties with low vaccination rates and significant population sizes. The five most significant of those clusters are sprawled across large swaths of the southeastern United States and a smaller portion in the Midwest. READ MORE12:45 p.m. — Federal officials are pushing back after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn’t want government employees going door-to-door in his state to urge people to get vaccinated, even as a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms some hospitals. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal “surge response” teams as it combats an influx of cases that public health officials are blaming on fast-spreading delta variant and deep-seated concerns about the vaccine. After one official noted the effort that could include door-to-door promotion of the vaccine, Parson tweeted: “I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!” READ MORE 11:30 — Kansas health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a church camp in Butler County. KDHE officials said 13 cases relating to the same camp near Maize have been reported in the past two weeks, and a total of 23 cases from the camp have been reported this summer. READ MORE. 11 a.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 531,126 on Thursday, which is an increase of 1,144 confirmed cases – the second consecutive day reporting more than 1,000 new cases. The state also reported there have been 96,678 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 534 cases.The state reported there have been 5,016 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 717 cases a day.Missouri now leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.That same variant has been found in Kansas City-area wastewater treatment facilities, meaning it’s beginning to take hold in the metro. The state said there have now been 9,377 (+2) deaths since the start of the outbreak.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state climbed to 12.1%, according to the MDHSS – a growth of a full percentage point in 24 hours. That number is the highest it has been since Jan. 13, 2021. While that number has climbed more than eight percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state said it has administered 5,012,719 vaccine doses, 2,759,803 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,423,211 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 45% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.5% have completed vaccination.An estimated 43.4% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.5%, Clay County is at 35%, Cass County is at 35.3% and Platte County is at 30.3%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,367 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,075 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,668 cases in Clay County, 8,026 in Cass County and 3,412 in Platte County.8 a.m. — Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said Thursday that patient COVID-19 counts at the University of Kansas Hospital have remained stable, however, at least one patient’s condition has worsened. Dr. Dana Hawkinson said the facility is still treating 30 total coronavirus patients, 16 of which are considered to have active infections. One of those patients has been moved onto a ventilator. The other 14 patients are considered to be in the recovery phase. [ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]WEDNESDAY1:30 p.m. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 1,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since last Friday and before the Fourth of July holiday, pushing the statewide total to 319,586 since the outbreak started.KDHE reported seven new deaths, making the total since the start of the outbreak 5,166. The state reported hospitalizations increased by 51 to 11,186 since the start of the outbreak.State health officials are now also tracking MIS-C cases in the state, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, associated with COVID-19. So far, the state notes 17 cases.The overall monthly positivity is at 3.1% for July 2021 to date. While showing small increases since the start of the month, that number is down from a high of 16.5% in November.The state also said it has vaccinated 1,299,941 people, 2,361,929 total doses of the vaccine have been administered and 44.6% of the population has been vaccinated with one dose and 39.2% have completed vaccination.[ KANSAS COVID-19 COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Johnson County is the county with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak with 60,246 cases. Sedgwick County is second with 58,165. Wyandotte County is third with 21,184 cases. Leavenworth County has 7,375 cases, Douglas County reports 9,015 and Miami County has 2,836.Health officials said they’re now monitoring 45 outbreak clusters, up from 26 earlier this month. A total of 298 cases have been attributed to these clusters with 21 hospitalizations and seven deaths.12:30 p.m. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 529,982 on Wednesday, which is an increase of 1,180 confirmed cases. The state also reported there have been 96,144 possible antigen cases to date, which is an increase of 483 cases.The state reported there have been 5,015 positive cases over the last seven days and an average of 716 cases a day.Missouri now leads the nation in the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.The delta variant of the virus is believed responsible for much of the spread in Missouri, especially in the southwestern and northern parts of the state. Officials also cite low vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.The state said there have now been 9,375 (+35) deaths since the start of the outbreak. A reason for the large increase Wednesday was not provided.The overall seven-day positivity rate for the state climbed to 11%, according to the MDHSS. That number is the highest it has been since Jan. 15, 2021. While that number has climbed more than six percentage points since June, the number is still down from a high of 23.1% in November.The state said it has administered 5,002,264 vaccine doses, 2,753,516 people have initiated vaccination (or received one dose) and 2,418,483 people have received a second dose. Overall, the state said 44.9% of the population has received at least one dose and 39.4% have completed vaccination.An estimated 43.3% of Kansas City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Jackson County is at 41.4%, Clay County is at 34.9%, Cass County is at 35.2% and Platte County is at 30.3%.[ MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]Missouri does not list how many people have recovered from COVID-19.Looking at local numbers, the DHSS reported 40,325 confirmed cases in Kansas City, Missouri, and 33,023 cases in Jackson County. The state also lists 8,650 cases in Clay County, 8,002 in Cass County and 3,406 in Platte County.8 a.m. — Officials with the University of Kansas Health System said Wednesday that there are now 30 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas Hospital.Dr. Dana Hawkinson said of those 30 patients, 18 have active infections, including six people in the ICU. The other 12 patients are considered to be in the recovery phase.[ HOW TO GET THE VACCINE, TRACKING NUMBERS IN KANSAS, MISSOURI ]The Associated Press contributed to this story.

