Respiratory illness in children surges, raising concerns for doctors





Mobile, Alabama (WKRG) — As mask wear is a thing of the past and the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors are now warning about another respiratory illness that spreads to infants. The disease with spikes is RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), a highly infectious virus that causes diseases such as bronchitis. In USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital pediatrics, RSV usually spikes in winter or fall, but some concerns have arisen as the surge occurs in the summer when the United States is still in a pandemic. Doctors Predict Rough Seasons of RSV Virus

Dr. Larry Millick, director of the US Department of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, said RSV has increased dramatically in the last few months and children’s COVID cases have increased in the last three weeks. “It’s a kind of annoying virus, but I love the lungs. The virus focuses on the respiratory tract,” said Dr. Millick. The breakdown of the current COVID number compared to RSV is as follows. Test total positive% positive COVID 860 64 7.4% RSV 710 299 42% The 42% positive rate for RSV is very high in the summer. In the United States alone, RSV is responsible for 57,000 hospitalizations annually, so this out-of-season increase has attracted the attention of physicians. Several US children, including babies, have been tested positive for both COVID and RSV. Dr. Mellick says he didn’t expect the PICU to compete for hospital patient beds in the middle of the summer. “RSV is here with revenge, and we see many sick children. And the hospital beds are not completely closed, the PICU beds are full. These challenges, with or without them, are beginning to appear. These are the challenges commonly seen in the middle of winter. In July, “Dr. Millick said. Dr. Millick says it’s not a big deal yet, but while PICUs and hospital doctors find more beds, they have to deal with the limited delay in moving from the PED. All this happens while doctors prepare for the worst, as children will return to school in the coming months. “We need to be careful. I think everyone needs to be vigilant. What to do when winter comes and what traditionally increases when things get busy. We are holding meetings for discussion, and demand will increase, “said Dr. Millick. They still don’t know what will happen when school starts, but they are already preparing meetings to plan and prepare for the worst. They are also looking for ways to increase capacity and better meet patient needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/respiratory-illness-spiking-among-children-bringing-concerns-for-physicians/

