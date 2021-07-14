US COVID-19 increased again, doubling in 3 weeks – The Denver Post

The US COVID-19 curve has risen again after a few months of decline, with rapidly expanding delta variants, delayed vaccination rates, and Independence Day rallies, leading to new per day in the last three weeks. The number of cases has doubled.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, confirmed infections increased on Monday to an average of about 23,600 per day, up from 11,300 on June 23. In all but two states, Maine and South Dakota, cases have been reported to have increased in the last two weeks.

Dr. Bill Powdery, co-director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: In St. Louis.

At the same time, while some parts of the country face deep vaccine resistance, the highly contagious variants of the coronavirus first detected in India account for an increasingly large proportion of infections.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination rates were low in all five states, where per capita cases increased the most in two weeks. Missouri, 45.9%. Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; Utah, 49.5%.

Despite the recent surge, cases in the United States are far from peaking at 250,000 per day in January. Also, after exceeding 3,400 during the winter, the average number of deaths is less than 260 per day. This shows how vaccines can effectively prevent serious illness and death in infected individuals.

Still, in the rise, health officials such as Los Angeles County and St. Louis are begging even immunized people to resume wearing masks in public. Chicago officials also announced on Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas must be quarantined for 10 days or tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Department of Health, the last nationwide death from vaccination, has begun blocking posts on COVID-19 on its Facebook page due to “increased false alarms” on viruses and vaccines.

Mississippi officials have also recommended that people over the age of 65 and those with chronic underlying illness stay away from large indoor rallies, as hospitalizations have increased by 150% in the last three weeks.

In Louisiana, which has the lowest vaccination coverage in the country, New Orleans city officials fall on Tuesday with ongoing virus mitigation efforts at large sports and entertainment gatherings, including mask obligations and requirements. Participants who have stated that they may continue to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test. State health officials said cases of coronavirus have surged, primarily among unvaccinated people.

But in many states, tired of months of restrictions, there may be no political will.