OC COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase again – Orange County Register





Orange County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the disease in the past few weeks, reflecting trends in California and across the country, putting unvaccinated people at the mercy of infection and illness. Throughout the county, 1.8% of tests have returned positive, and the proportion of communities with low access to health care is slightly higher at 1.9%. In addition, the number of cases per day per 100,000 residents has increased to 2.6. Clayton Chau told the Orange County Supervisory Board on Tuesday, July 13. The county recorded 1,050 newly reported cases of the virus in the last seven days. We are currently updating the COVID-19 statistics online every Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, which had been hovering for several weeks in their late to mid-50s, began to rise in late June, reaching 119 as of Tuesday, 25 of whom were in the intensive care unit. I’m in “The majority of people who continue to be infected and those who continue to be hospitalized are unvaccinated individuals,” Chau said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon. Most of the new cases are in the 25-54 age group, and about 90% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, he said. Of the remaining 10%, eight who were hospitalized in the last three weeks were fully vaccinated, he said. Others were receiving one of the two doses. These numbers are still low compared to the winter surge that bursts hospitals, but Orange County has essentially peaked in vaccination. In April, OC residents were given 30,000 to 40,000 doses daily. So far this month, the daily dose has not fallen below 10,000. Epidemiologist Andrew Neumer of Chow and the University of California, Irvine, states that the current trajectory and the epidemic of the COVID-19 delta variant (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals say it is more infectious). The end of summer, which previously stated that it could lead to a surge in new cases. The epidemic of delta variants and about 40% of the 3.2 million unvaccinated OC residents (including 450,000 or more children under the age of 12 who are not vaccinated) are “seriously hospitalized. It’s more than enough to cause a wave of sickness, “said Neumer. “It’s not a prediction. It’s just saying it’s within the possibilities.” Still, Neumer said he expects that strict restrictions on activity will not be reinstated unless new strains emerge that can circumvent highly effective vaccines so far. Chau also said he expects cases to increase at least slightly, primarily among unvaccinated people. He hopes it will inspire “people who have not been vaccinated to rethink.”

