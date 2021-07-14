Supervisors Approve $ 24 Million Grant for COVID Outreach Between Underserved Communities





< class=""> The vaccine is provided by Chula Vista.Photo by Chris Stone The· San Diego County Supervisory Board Unanimously voted on Tuesday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is used to address the COVID-19 disparity among underserved people, including those at high risk of being infected with the coronavirus. The grant was awarded to the county’s COVID-19 Health Disparity Project (a collaboration of staff, community partners and contract service providers) with an emphasis on race, ethnicity and rural communities. Grants will be spent on the response and prevention of COVID-19 in the region through increased testing, follow-up and vaccination. Improved public health data system. Better access to health and social services for vulnerable people. Expansion of public health infrastructure for prevention and management of COVID-19. The county health and welfare agency secretary, Nick Macchione, said the grants were highly competitive and consistent with the board’s priorities. Supervisor Jim Desmond is pleased to see this additional source of funding, especially for the local community, to benefit those who would normally have to travel long distances to receive medical assistance. I said there is. In a related action, the Board unanimously endorsed $ 4.5 million in state funding used by local groups for what is called a “community health worker model” that provides immunization assistance, communication, and outreach. did. Supervisors received up-to-date information on the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. According to the county, the number of cases of local COVID-19 has increased in the past few weeks, according to figures released on Tuesday, with a case rate of 1.9 to 100,000 inhabitants per 100,000 inhabitants on June 15. It has increased to 3.7 cases per person. The number of cases per day increased to 355 on July 12, and has exceeded 200 in the last 7 days. As of Tuesday, the county recorded 284,996 cases, killing a total of 3,785 people. The county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Uten, said the county “has doubled the number of cases reported a month ago,” which increased hospitalizations by 46% and intensive care. Increased by 10% in the room. Hospitalization for the past few weeks. “ICU admission is expected to increase further as we lag behind cases and hospitalization trends,” said Uten. The Board also held the Second County-Wide Vaccine Trust, which took place June 13-24, to determine the most common concerns among residents who are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. I received the latest information about the survey. The survey focused on three areas: County residents who received the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine and delayed the second injection

Those who are hesitant to get vaccinated because they feel that they do not have enough reliable information

Vaccine resistant people The board voted 3-2 in opposition to a proposal by supervisor Jim Desmond to send a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom to reconsider Mask’s obligations to school children. The state announced last week that students must wear masks at school, even though CDC guidance states that vaccinated students and teachers do not need masks. “Obviously, I don’t think federal, state, and public health doctors are all on the same page,” said a county official. “It did a great job of protecting the most vulnerable people.” Said Desmond, who praised him. Desmond added that children should not be used to protect adults and masks can be uncomfortable for students learning to speak, read and write. “In the name of compassion, let the children go to school without masks,” he added. His proposal provided an emotional response from supervisor Terra Lawson Remer, who said she was personally struggling with this issue. Lawson Lemmer said her daughter had a significant delay in development and her inability to see people’s faces affected her ability to learn about speech. But Lawson Lemmer said she would feel terrible if her daughter was infected with the virus at school and gave it to someone else. “After all, it’s balanced,” she added. “I have to think about what is good for the group and what is good for everyone, not what is good for my daughter.” Lawson Lemmer said Musk’s argument was “unhealthy and politicized and useless.” Desmond said he respects and understands Lawson Remer’s position. “It’s about risk management,” Desmond said. “Thank you for your willingness to discuss this, but we disagree.” During the meeting on Tuesday, as on June 29, supervisors heard from residents who opposed the vaccine program and mask obligations. Others had problems with the county accepting more money to fight the pandemic. Elkahon-based real estate broker Eric Weise said the federal government is facing a huge deficit: “Keep that in mind when proposing to fund all issues. I need to put it down. “

< style="display:block;padding-top:43.7500%;"/> View comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/health/2021/07/13/supervisors-ok-24-million-grant-for-covid-outreach-among-underserved-communities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos