Outbreaks among vaccinated Vegas hospital workers highlight the risk of Delta | Nevada

Occurrence COVID-19 Among the vaccinated staff at the Las Vegas hospital Delta variant In the United States, Nevada is suffering from an increase in Covid cases and stagnant vaccination rates.

Hospital officials confirmed to Guardians that 11 workers at Sunrise Hospital and the medical center, only one of whom had not been vaccinated, were coronavirus-positive after attending a party in early June. ..

None of the infected workers were hospitalized and no one died.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that 11 colleagues at Sunrise Hospital have tested positive for the Covid-19 delta mutant,” Sunrise CEO Todd P. Scrambler said in a statement. It states. “Everyone who tested positive is fine and is back at work.”

Sklamberg said: “I would like to admit that my colleague was aware of my symptoms (similar to allergies and common colds) and chose to be tested. The staff complies with all PPE guidelines and is always There was no patient exposure as we masked and wore a face shield when encountering all patients. “

Outbreak, first reported Las Vegas Review-JournalOccurs amid growing concerns in the United States about the delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country.Delta variant is very InfectiousOfficials have said that it is increasingly important for unvaccinated people to take their shots for personal immunity and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to others. It was.

This subspecies is currently due to a surge in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, which is currently the largest outbreak of new Covid cases in the United States. Authorities warned that vaccination rates would only worsen if they remained sluggish in these areas. NPR..

Despite some groundbreaking cases, health officials have repeatedly stated that vaccination provides strong protection, including against delta mutants. According to authorities, the Covid-19 vaccine, which the data repeatedly show, reduces the severity of the virus and prevents hospitalization in rare breakthrough cases.

Mark Pandri, Nevada The director of the State Institute for Public Health said one factor in this breakthrough could be the increased ability of delta variants to evade immunity. “The virus that prevailed in July is not the virus that prevailed in February. These are the current Olympic athletes,” Pandri told the review journal. “What is currently in circulation has a better ability to avoid vaccination.”

Nevada’s struggle to control the increase in cases raises concerns about delta mutants affecting fully vaccinated people. On Tuesday, Nevada health officials reported 855 new cases, with the state’s two-week positive rate reaching 10%. This is the Las Vegas Review Journal, which jumped from its June 9th low of 3.3%. Note..

Brian Labus, Epidemiologist and Associate Professor, Faculty of Public Affairs, University of Nevada, Las Vegas healthSaid that 60% of the sequenced Nevada cases are currently delta mutants. A few weeks ago, the Delta variant consisted of only 16% of sequenced cases.

“Delta is clearly the dominant stock in Nevada,” Labus said. “Over the past month, our numbers have been on an ever-increasing trend, and Delta variants are clearly contributing to that.

“When you combine it with a low immunization rate and our community is 100% open, you have the right conditions for the spread of that kind of Covid.”

State health authorities Say 46.01% of Nevadans over the age of 12 completed vaccination and 54.46% “started” vaccination. (this Point to The first number of vaccinations, according to health officials. ) Throughout the United States, 65% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 56.3% have been fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccination rate we are seeing right now is not the place we need to stop the infection,” says Labus.

These percentages are also much lower than what is probably needed for herd immunity. This is an indicator that has shifted upwards as the pandemic continues and the delta variant rises. “The variant is probably pushing that number because it’s much easier to spread,” says Labus.

On the other hand, young Nevadans Challenges are presented because they are least likely to be vaccinated and “most likely to go out”.Nevada Independence Report.. According to the website, only half of the Nevadans between the ages of 20 and 59 receive the first jab, compared to more than 75% of residents over the age of 60.

In response, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said Announcement On July 1, the state said it would seek help from the federal government. A statement from the Sisolak office pointing out that the White House has announced its intention to send a “surge team” to the affected areas strengthens Nevada’s initiative to vaccinate more people It states that it is working with federal agencies to do so.

There are some positive signs. The Nevada Hospital Association reports that growth appears to be constrained in southern Nevada, which has the most medical resources in the state, and PPE supply flows are “not in turmoil.” (NHA).

“Patients are less ill, seem to spend less time in the hospital, and don’t need intensive care or ventilators as often as they have encountered in the past,” says the organization. Hospitals have ample capacity and staff, but vaccinations and treatments are easier to use.

“The bad news is that there is no current signal that this increase is slowing down,” said NHA. “The majority of hospitalized patients are reported to be unvaccinated.” I am.