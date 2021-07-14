Covid: 95% effective immunochromatography to detect virus at the onset of symptoms





Lateral flow has a 95% detection effect COVID-19 Immediately after symptoms appear, according to a new study. The LFT test can return results in 30 minutes and is inexpensive, instead of taking up to 3 days like the PCR test. Researchers have stated that previous studies suggest that immunochromatography may be less sensitive than PCR in detecting Covid-19. The results of the immunochromatography can be seen in 30 minutes. credit: PA From October 22nd to November 30th, a general practitioner in Liezen, Austria, presents with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms for a study based at Queen Mary University of London, Oxford University, and Institute of Advanced Studies. Evaluated over 2,500 people. At the Medical University of Graz, Vienna. They were tested for viral antigens using LFT, and those suspected of having Covid-19 were also tested by PCR evaluation. LFT detected more than 95% of the cases detected by PCR and correctly identified 89% of the cases as negative. This study was the first large-scale comparison of two test modes involving people in the same group, with test kits from different brands, three laboratories used, and 20 separate general practice sessions. Contains variables such as professional cotton swabs made. Listen to Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About Podcasts Here: Dr. Werner Leber, a research author at Queen Mary University of London, said: The load is the lowest. “But in patients with new symptoms, the accuracy of the two tests was found to be the same. “Countries are considering the use of lateriometry to manage the future wave of the pandemic. Our findings support this move, but ensure that the tests are carried out properly. Should be essential to any strategy. “ Dr. Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths of the Big Data Institute and Queen’s College at Oxford University said: “This highlights the need for testing at the time of initial infection by laterochromatography and shows that in newly symptomatic patients, the two testing methods have similar levels of accuracy. “Our study is the first study to demonstrate that point-of-care antigen testing using immunochromatography combined with clinical evaluation of symptomatic patients can detect Sars-CoV-2 infections quickly and accurately in primary care. is.” Scientists involved in a mass test pilot in Liverpool used LFT on July 7 compared to a PCR test that saved about a day in identifying people who are likely to pass the virus. After stating the speed at which the test results are available.

