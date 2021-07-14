Latest Indiana Coronavirus Updates: US COVID-19 Cases Increase Again, Double in 3 Weeks





The latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic from Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Wednesday are: Coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana. Vaccine registration Hoosiers for 12+ Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Relation: Here’s everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine 4 pop-up clinics coming to Marion County Health officials in Marion County have announced four pop-up vaccination clinics to be held over the next two weeks. The first two clinics will be held in the Monument Circle from July 14th to 15th from 11am to 3pm. The second clinic will be next week from July 21st to 22nd at the Birchbay State Building and US Court 46E. It will be held in Ohio. St. Downtown. These clinics also run from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available free of charge to residents over the age of 18 in the clinic. No reservation required. The clinic is part of a partnership between the Marion County Health Department and the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, the Marion County Superior Court, the City of Indianapolis, and Downtown Indy. LA County has 1,000 cases for 5 consecutive days Los Angeles County reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day. Health officials warned Tuesday that more contagious delta variants of the virus continue to spread rapidly among unvaccinated people in the state. Los Angeles County is home to a quarter of California’s 40 million people. County officials have reported a total of 1,103 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to county officials, the average number of cases over a five-day period is 1,095, an increase of more than 500% in just one month. Meanwhile, the state reported 3,256 newly confirmed coronavirus infections. This is the highest total of the day since early March. US COVID-19 cases increased again, doubling in 3 weeks New COVID-19 cases in the United States have doubled in the last three weeks. This is due to the rapidly expanding delta variant, delayed vaccination rates and July 4th Independence Day. Infections surged on Monday to an average of about 23,600 per day, up from 11,300 on June 23. Case numbers have been reported to increase in the last two weeks in all states except Maine and South Dakota. Some parts of the country face deep vaccine resistance. Latest US and World Numbers As of 4 am EST on Wednesday, there are more than 33.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University.. More than 607,700 people have died in the United States. Over 187.8 million cases of coronavirus have been identified worldwide, killing more than 4,048,000 people. The vaccine has been administered more than 3.49 billion times worldwide. Relation: Find out where the confirmed Indiana coronavirus cases are on this interactive map For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death. A new curb is created in Seoul, and the outbreak in South Korea is expanding. South Korea has identified 1,615 new COVID-19 patients as authorities struggle to curb the resurgence of the virus that puts the metropolitan area under the strictest distance rules. This is a new national record of daily cases. A newly reported incident on Wednesday increased the country’s total to 171,911, killing 2,048 people. Health official Lee Ki-il told reporters that 1,179 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, the first time the metropolitan area has exceeded 1,000 cases a day since the pandemic began. He said. Lee says the recently enforced strict distance rules require at least a week to show their effectiveness. He encourages the general public to refrain from traveling and attending unnecessary meetings and to stay home until next week. Private gatherings of three or more people after 6 pm were banned in the Seoul area as of Monday. Nightclubs and other high-risk nightlife facilities were also ordered to close for two weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wthr.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-numbers/latest-indiana-coronavirus-updates-for-wednesday-july-14-2021/531-88063aba-13a3-4a5d-a2fc-eaf4c9fbee08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos