West Nile virus EEE





Heavy rains in late June, which broke the spring drought, have now brought mosquitoes — many of them. In fact, this year’s weather could make the South Bend region a “very prolific mosquito season.” St. Joseph County Health Department Officials who capture, count, and test local mosquitoes to stay ahead of insect-borne diseases. “We try to guess nature, and we’re not always sure,” said Davis, an assistant director of environmental health who also runs a county program to monitor tick and mosquito populations. I am. So far, Indiana health officials have captured and tested a mosquito that carries the West Nile virus. Collected on June 25 in Vigo County along the southwestern border of the state. According to, no other insect-borne virus has been detected in humans, horses, or mosquitoes. Indiana Health Department.. Last year, Davis said the first West Nile virus of the season in St. Joseph County was detected in mosquitoes on July 2, 2020. The virus has not been recorded in Berrien County again this year. The Verien County Health Department does not have the resources to test individual mosquitoes, but it tracks mosquito species that carry a particular virus, said communications manager Gillian Conrad. Eastern horse encephalomyelitis, which usually develops in September, is premature because it can be a deadly disease that can infect humans and horses. Still, health officials are cautioning horse owners to get West Nile fever and EEE vaccinations now. In 2019, the outbreak of EEE in Indiana resulted in one deadly human case and 14 horse cases. In Michigan, EEE infected 10 and 50 horses in 2019 and decreased to 4 and 41 in 2020. A casual observation shows that the number of local mosquitoes increased more than a week ago. On the night when the mosquitoes were most active, I couldn’t get out suddenly without a lot of taps. Michael Reinke, a trained entomologist based in Benton Harbor at Michigan State University Extension, said many of the eggs laid by women last year were hydrated by the long drought this spring. Said he was sitting waiting. Then, by the weekend of June 25, heavy rains spilled over the St. Joseph River from its rocky, barren shores to its bulging banks. Drought, and rain, said, “There was a mosquito flash that was more pronounced than in the typical spring when adults come out in longer time frames, creating more waves of mosquito populations.” According to Davis, it takes a little over a week to 10 days for a mosquito to become an adult. Hot weather, such as running 90 degree days around Independence Day holidays, speeds up the process. Until June, Davis set mosquito traps on 62 sites around St. Joseph County, attacked each zip code, and found a very large number of traps. One of the Granger traps collected 772 mosquitoes on June 23, he said, adding that “it was the farthest I had ever experienced in one trap.” Another nearby trap collected 412. “We are still trying to focus on where the hotspots in the county are,” he said. As usual, he set up traps near places where large numbers of people were expected to gather, such as the park where the Juneteenth event was held and the 4-H Fairgrounds in St. Joseph County, to test for viruses. I am doing. He also traps places where water is known to collect. Mosquitoes look for stagnant water, especially organic matter. The bog could be a “mosquito factory”, and a notable one with public access is the Riddick Bog on the west side of South Bend. However, culverts, pits in the ground, flowerpots, and rarely cleaned bird baths can be breeding grounds even with a quarter of an inch of water. Traps are designed to collect mosquitoes that are ready to spawn. According to Davis, you need to bite people and animals to be in that position, only female mosquitoes. Isaac Smith, one of the supervisors of the Niles office serving northern and southwestern Indiana, said Rosepest Solutions was released last fall due to public concerns about mosquito-borne diseases. He said the call for treatment surged and has been stable since then. Michigan. He said many customers are looking for a long-term solution. According to Smith, it doesn’t affect other wildlife, but to store water, it puts a “dunk” available at hardware stores, spreads a milky white film on the surface of the water, and mosquitoes spread eggs. It functions as a larvae to prevent birth. In spring and summer, the company can also handle leaves. In the short term, civilians in campgrounds and dead ends are calling on Rosepest Solutions to fog to kill insects flying at night, Smith said. Davis said it was still “early in the season.” Different types of mosquitoes carry individual viruses. More “household” species carry West Nile fever, but EEE goes through species that breed between swamps and cattails, he said. EEE may not appear until late summer, but Davis says he’s testing EEE mosquitoes with a special trap “to make sure we’re on it.” I did. Protect yourself from mosquitoes Health officials advise: • Protect all skin with a hat, long sleeves and trousers. Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil or paramentandiol. Keep in mind that mosquitoes are most active in the evening and from dusk to dawn. • Every week, remove all stagnant water. Mosquitoes only need 1/4 inch to hatch. Turn the tote and container over. Shake off bags, tarpaulins and pool covers. Check for unused children’s pools and old tires. Make sure the gutters are not blocked by leaves. • Add fountains to keep the water running or add fish that eat mosquito larvae to the ornamental pond. • Cut grass short and cut shrubs. • Repair the defective septic tank.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southbendtribune.com/story/news/2021/07/14/indiana-weather-rain-mosquito-drought-west-nile-virus-eee-indiana-state-department-of-health/7952687002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos