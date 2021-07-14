How drug resistance develops in lung cancer





When a doctor administers antibiotics for a bacterial infection to a patient, the entire treatment usually needs to be terminated, even if the symptoms disappear. This is to ensure that the drug kills the remaining bacteria. Raffaella Sordella, a visiting scholar at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), investigated similar problems with some lung cancers. About 15% of non-small cell lung cancers have a mutation in a growth receptor called EGFR that causes tumor cells to grow out of control. Researchers have developed effective drugs that block EGFR and kill cancer cells, but tumors grow later. Sordella wanted to understand the molecular mechanism behind this recurrence and how to prevent it. Sordella and her team discovered that a small portion of drug-resistant cancer cells were already present before treatment. Instead of relying on EGFR, these cells depend on another gene (AXL) for survival. In addition, they observed that cells could transition between these drug-sensitive and drug-resistant “states.” When the patient finishes EGFR treatment, the remaining cells constantly undergo random changes and both types of cells are restored. Sordella and her team worked with a Northwell Health clinician and former CSHL professor Gregory Hannon, now at Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute. Hanon’s research focuses on microRNAs, which are molecules that regulate cells by controlling transcribed (copied) genes. Sordella explains: “The genome is like a library, so when you have to make a recipe to bake something, go there, copy the recipe, take it out of the library, go to the kitchen. What these microRNAs do Do or they intercept all the recipes you get from the library. Then decide if this is the recipe that the cell needs to care about. Therefore, these are the “gatekeepers” in the cell state. Is called. “ Researchers have discovered that a specific microRNA called miR335 determines the “state” of cancer cells. When a cancer cell loses miR335, a series of events is triggered, allowing the cell to use an alternative AXL pathway. Cells are not killed by drugs that target EGFR. These drug-resistant cells survive and eventually the tumor recovers. Understanding how resistance develops in lung cancer is the key to understanding how to eliminate the tumor. Sordella hopes that these findings will help develop treatments that will wipe out both AXL-dependent and EGFR-dependent cells from the ground up. reference: Safaric Tepes P, Pal D, Lindsted T, and other epigenetic switches regulate the ontogeny of AXL-positive / EGFR-TKI-resistant cells by regulating miR-335 expression. eLife.. 2021; 10: e66109. Doi: 10.7554 / eLife.66109 This article was republished from material.. Note: The material may have been edited in length and content. Please contact the citation source for more information.

