Ottawa COVID-19: Breaking News on July 14, 2021





Ottawa-Good morning. Here is the latest news about the impact on COVID-19 and Ottawa. Fast facts: COVID-19 by Ottawa figures (Ottawa public health data): New COVID-19 Cases: One new case on Tuesday

One new case on Tuesday Total of COVID-19 cases: 27,730

27,730 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (past 7 days) : 2.8

: 2.8 Ottawa Positive Rate: 0.9%

0.9% Number of reproductions: 0.94 (7-day average) test: Who should take the test? Ottawa Public Health states that you can take the COVID-19 test at an assessment center, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following are true: You are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

I was exposed to a confirmed virus case notified by contact notification via Ottawa Public Health or the COVID Alert app.

You live or work in an environment with an outbreak of COVID-19, identified and notified by Ottawa Public Health.

You are a resident, worker, or visitor to a nursing home, retirement home, homeless shelter, or other housing complex (eg, group home, community-supported life, disabled-specific community or housing complex). , Short-term rehabilitation, hospice and other shelters);

You are a person identified as an indigenous person, an Inuit, or a Metis.

You are a person traveling to work in a remote indigenous, Inuit, or Metis community.

Through rapid testing, we received preliminary positive results.

It should be tested 72 hours before scheduled (non-urgent or urgent) surgery (as recommended by your healthcare provider).

You are the escort of one of them traveling abroad for patient and / or treatment.

You are an international student who has passed the 14-day quarantine period.

You are a farm worker.

You are an educator who does not have access to pharmacy tests.Or

You belong to a targeted testing group, as outlined in the guidance from a medical officer. Where to be tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa: Ottawa has several sites for COVID-19 testing. To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-s.aspx Brewer Ottawa Hospital / CHEO Assessment Center: Open Monday-Friday 10 am-5:30pm Saturday and Sunday 8:30 am-3:30pm

COVID-19 Drive-Through Assessment Center (300 Coventry Road): Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 2 pm

Moody Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3:30 pm

Ray Friel Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm

North Glenn Building COVID-19 Assessment Center (Keptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Monday-Friday 9 am-5pm Sunday 9 am-1pm

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Sandy Hill Community Health Center: Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Somerset West Community Health Center: Open Monday to Wednesday 9 AM to 4 PM, Thursday 1 PM to 4 PM, and Friday 9 AM to 2:30 PM. COVID-19 Screening Tool: COVID-19 screening tool for children and staff in summer camps. All campers and staff COVID-19 School and Childcare Screening Tools Daily.. Symptomatology: Classic symptoms: Fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, loss of new taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, runny nose or stuffy nose of unknown cause Less common symptoms: Unexplained malaise, muscle aches, headaches, delirium, chills, red / inflamed eyes, croup Ottawa Public Health confirmed a single case of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday. This happens after the first zero new case was reported on Monday since July 7, 2020. To date, Ottawa has seen 27,730 cases confirmed by COVID-19 testing since the outbreak of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. The death toll from the pandemic is 592. The known active number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to decline to pre-Wave levels, with an incidence of new cases per 100,000 population of less than 3. There are no COVID-19 patients in the Ottawa Hospital ICU. Ottawa Public Health encourages Ottawa residents to take the first available mRNA vaccine when going for a second vaccination. The Health Organization posted a Twitter thread on Tuesday afternoon following comments from the World Health Organization on vaccine mixing and matching by various manufacturers. “Note that these comments were made not in the context of Canada’s current vaccine deployment, but in the context of booster shots that may be being investigated in some parts of the world,” OPH said. It was. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan of WHO said on Monday that there was little data on vaccine mixing and matching, “chaotic when citizens began deciding to mix and match third or fourth doses. “It could be a situation,” WHO later revealed, she was talking about an individual making decisions without public health guidance. OPH said waiting for shot put puts individuals and communities at risk for COVID-19. The Ontario Medical Officer said he “absolutely” expects more cases of COVID-19 this fall. “Last summer we had the same type of calm,” said Dr. Keeran Moore. “Ontarians make great use of the outdoors, but as soon as they come back [to] Indoors, all respiratory viruses usually begin to recur, especially around the third week of September. “ Moore urged residents to take shots if the new cases were mostly unvaccinated and had not yet been done. “We really want to have the highest possible immunization rate for September,” Moore said. “No one wants to see our health system affected … all the activities of the hospital can be prevented by immunization.”

