Health
Concerns swirl around Guillain-Barré after J & J issues a warning
Dr. Meghan Donnelly states that the chances of getting a GBS are very rare.
Charlotte, NC — This week, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Rare possibility that the shot is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome (also known as GBS).
The warning was added to the J & J shot after 100 reports of people developing the syndrome. Everyone who developed GBS needed hospitalization and one died.
Health officials emphasize that the risk of developing GBS is rare. In fact, 100 cases are just a few of the approximately 13 million Americans who received J & J shots.
Many Hearts Questions Now: What is GBS? How dangerous is it? Do I still need to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
GBS details
To address concerns about GBS Novant Health We discussed the syndrome in an online discussion on Tuesday. The conversation was led by Dr. Meghan Donnelly, a neurologist in the medical system.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (pronounced “gee-YONbuh-RAE” and has a hard “g”) is a neuromuscular disorder that can cause varying degrees of paralysis. According to Dr. Donnelly, GBS outbreaks are extremely rare among people vaccinated with COVID-19. She says the probability of developing it is about 1 in 300,000.
However, the things that come with GBS are scary. Dr. Donnelly says that GBS essentially causes the human immune system to attack nerves in the body, which causes weakness and paralysis. She noticed that the illness traveled through her body, paralyzing the patient and making her unable to breathe. This requires respiratory assistance such as a ventilator.
According to Dr. Donnelly, a long-term outlook means continuous surveillance.The· Mayo Clinic We report that there is no cure for GBS, but there are treatments to relieve symptoms and shorten their duration. Most people recover, but the Mayo Clinic points out mortality rates ranging from 4% to 7%. It is said that up to 80% of patients suffering from GBS can walk after 6 months. However, protracted effects such as weakness, numbness, and malaise may remain.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of GBS include tingling in the limbs, weakness in the legs spreading upwards, unsteady gait, difficulty moving the face, and difficulty breathing. The most severe weakness usually occurs two weeks after the onset of symptoms. This is an important timeline to watch out for.
Dr. Donnelly says the disease appears within the first month of vaccination. So anyone who got a Johnson & Johnson injection more than two months ago will know clearly.
Should I still take J & J shots?
Easy answer: Yes. Dr. Donnelly states that the risk of getting a GBS is so rare that Johnson & Johnson shots should not be stopped. She said that whenever a new vaccine for any disease is released, the possible development of side effects is closely monitored by federal regulators.
Still, it may be a risk that some people don’t want to take. Dr. Donnelly said the risk of developing GBS has not been observed with the double-dose vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna, avoiding that risk and providing a way for those who want to be vaccinated. I will.
“I think it’s important to pay some attention,” she said. “For now, Guillain-Barré Syndrome seems to be one in 300,000 more likely than J & J.”
Dr. Donnelly states that autoimmune diseases like GBS usually affect women more, but in the case of GBS caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, men are more affected, which is rare. ..
She emphasized the importance of vaccination. The ongoing risk of death associated with COVID-19 is about 3%, but Donnelly states that the risk is much higher than the risk of getting GBS from the vaccine.
Relation: The number of NC COVID-19 has begun to increase again, and hospitalizations are newly increasing.
GBS can also occur as an autoimmune response to many things, she says. Other vaccines, such as some flu shots, caused GBS, but Dr. Donnelly said that about 100 patients she was treated for because of her illness were caused by food poisoning or other causes. Say I saw it. COVID-19 infections can also cause this condition and can occur at a higher rate than vaccines.
Still, Dr. Donnelly acknowledges the need to remain transparent about these findings. People need to know both the benefits and the possible risks.
However, she states that someone who is already hesitant may use rare GBS cases as another reason to counter J & J shots.
“It’s a kind of double-edged sword,” she said. “The more open and transparent we are to what we discover and see, the better. If it is sometimes retained against vaccines, then, in the end, transparency and truth. I think it should be of utmost concern. “
Dr. Donnelly hopes that being open and honest will help more people get vaccinated, whether it’s a single dose or a double sleeve roll.
Contact Vanessa Ruffes [email protected] And follow her Facebook, twitter And Instagram..
