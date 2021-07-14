What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 14th

Recent development:

Increasing number of emergency rooms in Quebec I’m having a hard time caring for my patient The hospital is dealing with a serious staff shortage caused by nurses who are fed up with pandemic working conditions.

Access to the COVID-19 test center despite a decrease in the number of cases Will last until summer According to the people behind Ottawa’s testing strategy, it could increase in September.

Ontario sports and festivals are fairly allowed to be held Higher capacity limit for spectators Under the next step 3.

More than half of eligible Ottawa residents are fully vaccinated and friends and family are busy sharing hugs. That long-awaited touch helps our mental health, According to a psychiatrist for children in Ottawa..

Ottawa City Authorities provide updates on the pandemic at 11:00 EST. Live with this story.

How many cases do you have?

As of Tuesday 27,730 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.. Thirty-three known active cases, 27,105 cases were considered resolved, and 592 cases killed people.

Health officials said last week’s vaccination Currently outperforming the epidemic of the coronavirus..

Public health officials have reported more than 50,200 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 49,100 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 196 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne Nearly 700 inhabitants are positive and 10 have died between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Eleven people died and one died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, Please contact ..

what can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 2 of the resumption plan, Revived activities such as small indoor gatherings and personal care services with people who are not living together.

Up to 25 people can gather outdoors, including sports.

On Friday, the restrictions will be further relaxed. State moves to step 3Revives activities such as indoor dining and gyms, enabling large gatherings.

Detailed plan for the next year Work is underway, according to the Minister of Education.

West Quebec

West Quebec is currently below Green zone restrictions, The lowest on the state’s four-color scale.The length of that distance Now it’s 1 meter..

10 people are allowed in private residences, 20 people are allowed outdoors, and 50 people are allowed to play sports. Organized games are once again allowed outdoors and the gym is open.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors in restaurants and bars.

Personal care services and non-essential businesses remain open. Large theaters, arenas and outdoor festivals can attract as many as 3,500 people.

Distance and separation

New coronavirus Spreads mainly through droplets It Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Coronavirus mutant strain of concern More contagious, Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future Like being at home when you’re sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Chalk artist François Pertier will paint on Bank Street in Ottawa on July 10, 2021. (Joseph Tunney / CBC)

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Michael Brown, right, recently hugged his nephews Zion, Lexington, Beckham, and Beckham’s dad Matthew Gordon. (Submitted by Samantha Moonsammy)

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are now Skip 14-day quarantine..People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines..

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec And Ontario..

vaccine

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.three In use..

Canadian task force says people You can wait up to 16 weeks between doses..Supply and demand More infectious delta variant These are some of the factors driving the state to speed it up.

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

See | Evidence is still shown Vaccine mixing is safe: Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogotti explains comments from the World Health Organization about the out-of-context COVID-19 vaccine and what health professionals know about vaccine mixing. 2:25

There is evidence of a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine Provides better protection For those who do Got the first AstraZeneca-Oxford shotIn both Ontario and Quebec, we offer people who receive the first dose of AstraZeneca the option of receiving a second dose of the same type.

In the Ottawa-Gatineau region, more than 2.6 million doses have been administered. After mid-DecemberThis includes over 1.2 million people in Ottawa and over 400,000 people in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people over 12 years old..

People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

State Expected to change strategy in the coming weeks To provide better service to those who have not yet taken the first dose.

These reservations depend on the supply sent to the health unit.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around bookings, Check out their website For more information.They suggest Standby list of doses with sudden notifications With some walk-in clinics.

West Quebec

Quebec Vaccination is given to people over 12 years old.

Its goal is to provide Second dose after the first 4 weeks.. All adults can book on that timeline, but eligible children will have to wait eight weeks.

Qualified person You can book online or by phone Or access one of them Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

People may have to show evidence that they are fully vaccinated To access certain services in the event of a surge in the fall.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Severe pulmonary infection with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste Or smell.. Recently, Runny nose and headache It’s becoming more common.

Children are prone to upset stomach and rashes.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, And Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptomatology, exposure, or have a specific job.

See | Healthcare workers say Access to important test centers: Aidan Fritz, who works in health care, says it’s good to have access to a test center to rule out COVID-19 infections if there are symptoms that could be markers of the disease. 0:57

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection It is available in several places.

Travelers in need of testing There are several more local options to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make a reservation And Check the waiting time online.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 test site only reservation.Everyone Thai Endinaga If you are interested in testing, please call 613-967-3603.

People Pikuwa Kanagan You can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Kitigan Zabi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information