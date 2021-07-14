Hyperglycemia “reprograms” stem cells





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

High levels of glucose in the blood “reprogram” stem cells, persistently increasing the risk of developing dangerous atherosclerosis, according to a study published today by the British Heart Foundation. circulation.. Oxford University researchers blood Glucose, a characteristic of diabetes, alters bone marrow stem cells and White blood cells It is called a macrophage. As a result, these macrophages become inflamed and contribute to the development of atherosclerotic plaques that can cause a heart attack. This finding explains why diabetics are at increased risk of heart attack, even after blood sugar levels are returned to control. This is a paradox that has plagued doctors for many years. Nearly 5 million people in the UK have diabetes, and adults with this condition double their risk of having a heart attack. These discoveries open up new possibilities for treatments that can reduce the risk of heart and cardiovascular disease in diabetics. The team investigated the difference in white blood cells between people with and without type 2 diabetes. They removed white blood cells from blood samples and allowed them to grow in a normal blood glucose environment. People with type 2 diabetes were very exaggerated Inflammatory reaction Compared to cells from asymptomatic people. Researchers also extracted stems cell These were transplanted into normal mice from the bone marrow of mice with or without diabetes. Blood glucose level.. Bone marrow collected from diabetic mice “remembers” exposure to high levels of glucose, and as a result, mice treated with this bone marrow developed nearly twice the amount of atherosclerotic plaque. .. When the team examined mouse macrophages in more detail, Stem cells In Bone marrow The number of diabetic mice was permanently altered to be more inflammatory. The team now wants to find new ways of treatment based on this discovery. They also want to know if short-term elevated blood sugar levels in people without diabetes have this detrimental effect. The study was led by Professor Robin Choudhry, a professor of cardiology at Oxford University’s School of Medicine, Radcliffe. He said: “Our study is the first to show that diabetes causes long-term changes in the immune system, and how this explains a sustained increase in the risk of heart attack. “We need to change the way we think about diabetes and how we treat it. We are addressing only part of the problem by focusing too much on managing a person’s blood sugar levels. “Currently, diabetics are not receiving effective treatment because of their high risk of heart and cardiovascular disease. These findings identify new opportunities for the prevention and treatment of diabetic complications. I will. “ Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation, who funded the study, said: “Although treatment for diabetes has improved, diabetics are still at increased risk. heart attack.This study provides some explanation for why this is the case and may pave the way for new treatments to reduce risk. heart attack For the millions of people who live together Diabetes.. ” Initial blood glucose level of type 2 diabetes, which is important for future prognosis For more information:

Laurienne Edgar et al, hyperglycemia induces trained immunity in macrophages and their precursors, promoting atherosclerosis, circulation (2021). Laurienne Edgar et al, hyperglycemia induces trained immunity in macrophages and their precursors, promoting atherosclerosis,(2021). DOI: 10.1161 / CIRCULATIONAHA.120.046464 Provided by

