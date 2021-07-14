did you know?New technology adopted by embryologists

Representative images & nbsp | & nbsp photo credits: & nbspIANS

New Delhi: In this era of advanced technology, some couples are realizing their parents’ dreams with the help of new in vitro fertilization techniques. Over the years, many advanced techniques have been successfully implemented in IVF / IVF to increase the effectiveness of IVF and delight parents in couples who have lost all hope of having a baby. I have given it.

One of the biggest innovations in IVF technology is embryo “time-lapse imaging”. This is a major technological advance that helps clarify embryo growth, select good embryos, and deselect poor quality embryos.

In the time-lapse process, the embryo is constantly monitored and the camera is placed on the dish containing the embryo. In this process, the image is captured and converted to video every 10 minutes. This streamlines the work of embryologists because they are time-lapse captured, eliminating the need to open an incubator to see embryo behavior. A video that gives great insight. For example, with the help of this technique, embryologists have encountered an abnormal development of the embryo called “reverse cleavage”. This is described as a failure of blastomere fusion or cytokinesis.

With the help of time-lapse technology, these embryos are not overlooked, otherwise it leads to miscarriage or implantation failure.

Another major adaptation / leap for embryologists for in vitro fertilization therapy is the selection of embryos using AI technology. AI technology can be used to analyze time-lapse imaging data using advanced computer algorithms. To do this, AI is used to evaluate embryonic developmental data, and computer vision using image processing software is used to examine raw time-lapse images to detect embryo quality and characteristics that are not visible to the naked eye. It is included.

AI will soon be large, but AI’s capabilities beyond manual embryo grading methods are currently underway, but with the help of AI birthing facilities, embryos throughout maternity treatment centers and clinics. You can standardize the selection procedure. In fact, AI technology provides precision and eliminates human error while choosing the best embryo.

Vitrification is a technique used in the process of freezing embryos and eggs that have been preserved for later use. Vitrification technology was introduced 10 years ago and allows for higher embryonic viability compared to slower freezing techniques with lower viability.

These embryo-focused techniques above should pay similar attention to sperm, as do good sperm separation techniques. Techniques such as “Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting” (MACS) are used to separate apoptotic sperm with a high proportion of fragmented DNA from the remaining sperm and the overall quality of sperm used for fertilization. Improve.

It is imperative to follow the Covid-19 guidelines during this pandemic. We want to prevent the exchange of infections between patients and doctors and the occurrence of mutual contamination between gametes and embryos. Embryologists follow a non-contact safe policy when instructing patients and giving them sample collection containers.

The embryologist is trying to process one sample at a time, but the embryologist does not even share stationery. Stationery can transfer infection from one person to another, and laboratories and facilities should always be cleaned with non-embryonic cleaning agents. pollution. Therefore, we recommend that you pay close attention.

As an embryologist, it is advisable to perform a Covid test before starting IVF and 2-3 days before the egg collection procedure. If a woman is infected with Covid-19, it is advisable to reschedule the IVF cycle.

However, in some cases, rescheduling the cycle is not recommended because some women may have follicular growth and, if left untreated, the patient will have a condition called hyperstimulation syndrome that can be harmful. Not recommended.

In that case, embryologists need to take all sorts of precautions to ensure that there is no or zero contamination. Strict disposal policies have been adopted to dispose of infected patients’ body fluids in biohazard bags for safety.

If a male patient is infected with Covid-19 infection, it is necessary to check if there is a backup frozen sample semen sample frozen early in this cycle. In some cases, the sample is used for IVF treatment and does not advise male patients. Keep in close contact with his partner as there is a high probability of Covid infection.

These frozen samples can be used for IVF treatment. If there is no backup sample, freeze the oocytes of a female partner who is not Covid positive. After obtaining a Covid-negative test result, the male patient can come back and give a sample and start IVF treatment.

Overall, the process of embryo formation depends on a variety of factors. For starters, it depends on the quality of the gamete. Second, it depends on the physical elements of the laboratory, the experience of the embryographer, and the type of technique used in the treatment. When choosing a birth care center, patients need to make sure that hospital staff and clinical teams maintain a safety protocol that adheres to these protocols enthusiastically.