Coronavirus cases increase again across the United States

The Washington-US COVID-19 curve has risen again after a few months of decline, with rapidly expanding delta variants, delayed vaccination rates, and Independence Day rallies per day in the last three weeks. The number of new cases has doubled. .. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, confirmed infections increased on Monday to an average of about 23,600 per day, up from 11,300 on June 23. In all but two states, Maine and South Dakota, cases have been reported to have increased in the last two weeks. Dr. Bill Powdery, co-director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: In St. Louis. At the same time, while some parts of the country face deep vaccine resistance, the highly contagious variants of the coronavirus first detected in India account for an increasingly large proportion of infections. Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination rates were low in all five states, where per capita cases increased the most in two weeks. Missouri, 45.9%. Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; Utah, 49.5%. Despite the recent surge, cases in the United States are far from peaking at 250,000 per day in January. Also, after exceeding 3,400 during the winter, the average number of deaths is less than 260 per day. This shows how vaccines can effectively prevent serious illness and death in infected individuals. Still, in the rise, health officials such as Los Angeles County and St. Louis are begging even immunized people to resume wearing masks in public. Chicago officials also announced on Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas must be quarantined for 10 days or tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Mississippi Department of Health, the last nationwide death from vaccination, has begun blocking posts on COVID-19 on its Facebook page due to “increased false alarms” on viruses and vaccines. Mississippi officials have also recommended that people over the age of 65 and those with chronic underlying illness stay away from large indoor rallies, as hospitalizations have increased by 150% in the last three weeks. In Louisiana, which has the lowest vaccination coverage in the country, New Orleans city officials fall on Tuesday with ongoing virus mitigation efforts at large sports and entertainment gatherings, including mask obligations and requirements. Participants who have stated that they may continue to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test. State health officials said cases of coronavirus have surged, primarily among unvaccinated people. But in many states, tired of months of restrictions, there may be no political will. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing a move to abolish legislation that set key restrictions in the early stages of the pandemic. And Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivy opposed the idea that the state might need to re-impose precautions as vaccinations are delayed and hospitalizations increase. “Alabama is open to business. Vaccines are readily available. Vaccines are recommended. The state of emergency and health orders have expired. We are moving forward.” She said on social media. Dr. James Roller, leader of the Global Health Security Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, said it would be helpful to bring back masks and limit meetings. However, he admitted that most of the high virus outbreaks are “exactly the regions of the country where you don’t want to do these things.” Roller warned that what’s happening in the UK is a preview of what’s going on in the US “The explanation from the region of the world where the delta variant has settled and became the predominant virus is a picture of an ICU full of 30 years old. That’s what a critical care physician explains, and it’s coming to the United States. It’s a thing, “he said. “I don’t think people have any clues about attacking us,” he added. President Joe Biden puts a breath of star power behind the government’s efforts to vaccinate young people. 18-year-old actress and singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will meet Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday. Relation: Olivia Rodrigo helps the White House vaccinate young people The administration has succeeded in immunizing older Americans, but younger adults have shown less urgency to fire. Eric Frederick, chief administrative officer of Mercy Hospital Springfield, said some have listened to the call in Missouri, at least after a few weeks of begging. He tweeted that the number of people immunized at the vaccine clinic surged from 150 to 250 every day. “It gives me hope,” he said. Associated Press writer Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi. Ed White, Detroit; Jay Reeves, Birmingham, Alabama. Sophia Tureen in Chicago. Kevin Magill, New Orleans; Darlene Superville, Washington contributed to this report.

