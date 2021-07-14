Health
The contribution of neural NCDs to the disease burden in India more than doubled between 1990 and 2009.
The first comprehensive estimates of neurological disease burden and trends in all Indian states since 1990 are on Wednesday. Lancet Global Health According to India’s state-level disease burden initiative.
According to the survey results Non-communicable neuropathy In India, it is increasing mainly due to the aging of the population. Infectious diseases accounted for the majority of the total burden of neuropathy in children under the age of 5, but non-communicable neuropathy was the leading cause of all other age groups. Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said in the release.
Stroke, headache disorders and epilepsy are the main causes of the burden of neuropathy in India, he said.
In 2019, a stroke killed 6,99,000 people. This represents 7.4% of the total number of deaths in the country. He said the burden of many neuropathy varies considerably from state to state and has a significant impact on policies and programs to mitigate this burden.
Among the known risk factors for neuropathy burden are high blood pressure, air pollution, dietary risk, high fasting blood glucose levels, and high obesity index.
This study is a collaborative effort between ICMR, the Indian Public Health Foundation, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and many other major stakeholders in India, including academic experts and institutions. Made by the initiative. Government agencies and other organizations with the support of the Ministry of Health.
The state-specific findings in this scientific paper are intended to reduce the burden of neuropathy through awareness raising, early detection, cost-effective treatment, and response to state-specific health systems for rehabilitation. Emphasizes the degree of effort required in each state.
The approximately 30-year trend reported in this study utilizes all data sources available from India and more reliably estimates the burden of neuropathy throughout India than previously available. I was able to do.
Member (Health) Dr. Vinod Paul of NITI Aayog said the treatise provides a comprehensive view of the burden of neuropathy over the last three decades and systematically emphasizes differences between states.
Although several government policies and initiatives have been implemented to address the burden of neuropathy throughout India, planning specific neuroservices in each state requires more focused efforts, he said. Told.
“Early detection and cost-effective management of neuropathy in the country needs to be strengthened to address the shortage of trained neurological workforce and the increasing burden,” he said.
Dr. Balram Bhargava, Secretary and Director of Health Research at the Ministry of Health of the ICMR, said the study paper provided the first integrated estimates of the burden of most neuropathy in all Indian states from 1990 to 2019. Said to provide.
“Neuropathy accounts for 10 percent of India’s total disease burden. The burden of non-transmissive neuropathy in the country is increasing, mainly due to the aging of the population,” he said.
Professor Gagandeep Singh of Dayanand Medical College and the first author of this treatise said that the analysis of this treatise highlights important issues related to the tendency of neuropathy in the Indian state.
Epilepsy is a common neuropathy in India. The prevalence of epilepsy has increased over the last three decades, but we are pleased that India’s reduction in treatment gaps has provided some benefit in reducing premature mortality and morbidity in epilepsy patients during this period. That is. However, government plans such as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and Ayushman Bharat need to expand the scope of treatment for epilepsy, he said.
He added that policies and practices that focus on safe childbirth and prevent head injuries and strokes will help avoid a significant proportion of epilepsy.
Professor K Srinath Reddy, chairman of the Indian Public Health Foundation, said an increase in risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is a major cause of neurological and consequent disorders in India.
This reflects the demographic, socio-economic, and nutritional changes that have led to changes in epidemiological profiles over the last three decades. It is useful to recognize that much of the burden of this disease and disability is associated with correctable risk factors that can be reduced at the population level and corrected at the individual level.
..
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/contribution-of-neuro-ncds-to-indias-disease-burden-more-than-doubled-from-1990-2009/articleshow/84404539.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]