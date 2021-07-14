Bacteria are the key to vaginal health, researchers say

A new study looked at how certain bacteria alter the vaginal microenvironment and ultimately affect the balance between health and illness.Credit: University of Arizona



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacterial vaginosis is the most common and recurrent gynecological disorder that affects almost 30% of women between the ages of 15 and 44. A study led by the University of Arizona Health Sciences recently identified a particular bacterial family, revealed how it contributes to bacterial vaginosis, and paved the way for new insights into disease prevention and treatment. It was.

Researchers led by Dr. Melissa Herbst Clarovets, a member of the BIO5 Institute and an associate professor of basic medicine at the School of Medicine Phoenix, have found that members of the Veillonellaceae bacterial family contribute to increased inflammation. Cell death, And changes the acidity of the cervical microenvironment.Support these changes Bacterial vaginosis It creates a condition suitable for subsequent gynecological disorders such as sexually transmitted diseases and cancer.

“Bacterial vaginosis is a mystery,” said Dr. Herbst-Kralovetz, director of the Women’s Health Research Program. “We know that many factors contribute to this. diseaseHowever, little is known about the functional impact of the major players and how they are changing the landscape of the area. “

A paper published in the journal on July 6 “Members of the Veillonellaceae family uniquely alter the cervical metabolic microenvironment in a human three-dimensional epithelial model.” npj biofilm and microbiome, Members of the Veillonellaceae family have found that they contribute to the disease by altering inflammation and metabolism in the cervical and vaginal areas.

The· Female reproductive tract Health-promoting bacteria such as Lactobacillus usually settle. Although these bacteria are considered friendly, imbalances can lead to the creation of disease-promoting biofilms (a consortium of many different harmful microorganisms).

Last year, Dr. Herbst-Kralovetz and colleagues described a hypothetical model in which the interaction of microorganisms with human cells alters the vaginal microenvironment and ultimately affects the balance between health and disease. This study is the first to define the decisive role of this bacterial family in bacterial vaginosis.

Dr. Herbst-Kralovetz’s group used a 3D human model to assess the effects of three bacteria (Veillonella atypica, Veillonella montpellierensis, and Megasphaera micronuciformis) on the cervical microenvironment.

They discovered two species-V. atypica and V. montpellier ensis-decreased lactate. This is usually an acid produced by beneficial bacteria that provide protection from harmful infections. These two species also increased the substances involved in vaginal odor associated with bacterial vaginosis.

They are also M. We have found that micronuciformis further accelerates disease progression by increasing inflammation through the production of certain fat molecules and promoting cell death.

Insights from this study lay the foundation for multi-microbial, or “multi-bug” studies that can determine the impact of complex interactions of multiple bacterial species on female reproductive health.

“We would like to use this study and our 3D model as a basis to determine if and how other species are changing the environment to contribute to bacterial vaginosis. “It is,” said Dr. Herbst-Kralovetz. “We have also found that different species make a definite contribution, so we also hope to classify various bacterial vaginosis-related microorganisms based on their unique effects on the female reproductive tract. is.”

Ultimately, Dr. Herbst-Kralovetz says this study and other studies that it likes can help inform treatment and intervention strategies.

“It’s important to know who the main players are, but it’s also important to know how they affect physiological processes and illnesses, and treat bacterial vaginosis. , We can develop targeted strategies to prevent subsequent gynecological infections and cancers, “she said.

