Health
Despite the vaccine, fear of the virus plagues Spanish transplant patients
Wearing a face mask and social distance were part of Magdalena Moskal’s life long before the coronavirus pandemic.
A 36-year-old Madrid resident underwent a double lung transplant in 2008 to address cystic fibrosis, a hereditary disorder in which thick secretions accumulate in the lungs and make breathing difficult.
“Suddenly everyone was living my reality,” she said in a gentle voice, rushing back to adopt anti-COVID precautions early last year.
With the current momentum of COVID vaccine deployment, many are returning to gyms, cinemas and sports venues after more than a year of on-off restrictions.
But for Spain’s Moscar, the world leader in organ transplantation, and thousands of people like her, a worry-free return to normal life is still a long way off.
The transplant patient’s immune response is deliberately suppressed with daily medications to prevent the body from attacking new organs.
They also do not respond to vaccines like other people.
Therefore, Moscar warned that organ donors can only relax if “100 percent of the population is vaccinated.”
“I’m here because I’ve always taken care of myself. If you’re not careful, you’ll end up terribly,” Moscar, who is legally trained and happy to work from home, told AFP. It was.
“Different from other people”
Andrea Lopez Robles, a 25-year-old who also lives in the Spanish capital and received a life-saving liver transplant at the age of two, feels he can’t help but be vigilant.
“I don’t think we can say’goodbye’to all precautions until everyone is vaccinated,” she said in an interview with AFP.
She hasn’t used public transport since the start of the pandemic in Spain in March 2020 and has avoided large gatherings as much as possible.
“I’m almost dead. I can’t do anything stupid,” Robles added, just putting a hand sanitizer on his purse and lowering the high-filtration FFP2. Face mask To drink her fruit juice.
“I realize that I need to take care of myself and I’m not like anyone else.”
Uncertainty despite vaccination
For over 30 years Spain has done more Organ transplantation More than anywhere else in the world.
We have a highly developed network and every hospital has a transplant coordinator.
Since 1989, more than 116,000 transplants have been made, making it a source of national pride.
Spain’s organ donors per million in 2019 will be 48.9, the highest number ever.
According to the National Transplant Organization of the Spanish Ministry of Health, this is compared to 29.4 million in France and 36.1 million in the United States.
However, Organ transplant patients People who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 cannot be sure of their immunity.
According to a study published in May by the Journal of the American Medical Association, only 54% of 658 transplant patients who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine twice produced COVID-19 antibody. ..
Moscar was immunized against COVID in May, but it is unknown whether her body produced antibodies intended to be vaccinated.
“A significant proportion of transplant patients do not express any antibodies or protective cells after being vaccinated against the coronavirus,” said Estela Paz Artal, head of immunology at Madrid Hospital 12 de Octubre.
However, she said it was important for transplant patients to be vaccinated. Immune response In short, this is “preferably better than no vaccination”.
The COVID-19 mortality rate for transplant patients is 21%, compared to about 2.0% for the general population, the National Transplant Organization said.
“Buddhist life”
Most transplant patients are well aware of the risks.
Retired IT engineer Rafael Garcia, 45, has to take care of her “every day, every hour” about 100 tablets she has had to take every day since she received a double lung transplant five years ago. He said he reminded me that I had to.
He said he was “monastic” with his wife and lived as if he had not been vaccinated, even though he had been vaccinated.
He buys groceries online and wears a face mask outdoors even when no one is nearby.
Under the Spanish COVID vaccination program Transplant Patients are prioritized and health authorities are considering giving them booster shots.
“We need to look for alternatives and increase the effectiveness of the vaccine for this group of patients,” said Beatrice Dominges Gil, head of the National Transplant Organization.
“For the time being, they have to maintain self-defense, like everyone else, but even more in their case,” she added.
© 2021 AFP
Quote: Https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-virus-spain-transplant-patients-vaccines.html despite the vaccine obtained on July 14, 2021 (July 14, 2021) , Virus fears plague Spanish transplant patients
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-virus-spain-transplant-patients-vaccines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]