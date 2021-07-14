Delta variants are up 70%, according to UAB reports





Birmingham, Alabama (WBRC)-UAB researchers have warned about the need for vaccination. He points out that the number of highly contagious delta mutants in Alabama continues to grow. UAB is one of the few places to test or sequence virus samples. Samples have been declining, but over the past two weeks, the number of test samples is increasingly showing examples of Delta variants. UAB tests a large number of samples of the virus weekly. Recent test results have shown that over 70% of the samples checked in the last two weeks contain delta variants. “The amount we are seeing now is higher than we have seen before, which means that this strain is highly contagious and is spreading rapidly,” UAB said. Researcher Derek Moates said. According to Moz, the strain is spreading rapidly because it has more virus, or so-called viral load, than the original COVID-19. Unvaccinated people can get infected in the room within a minute. “Unfortunately, these high viral loads combined with low vaccination rates create a dangerous situation for our state, and the only way to prevent it from progressing is to get vaccinated,” Moz said. He said. The more unvaccinated people, the more likely the virus is to mutate into a non-vaccinated strain, Mote said. He said vaccinated people are mostly protected from delta mutants, but may be at risk. “They are immunocompromised people. They are elderly. They generally have comorbidities that make it difficult to fight infections,” Moz said. So Mote said he would get those shots. The less vaccinated you are, the more likely you are to mutate. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and social distance. Otherwise, their numbers will continue to grow. Copyright 2021 WBRC.. all rights reserved.

