Patients with dementia strangle the penis, leaving the penis rotten after wrapping a rubber band
A 81-year-old man with dementia strangled his penis after wrapping a rubber band, documents said.
The band was tightly wrapped around the penis for 3 days and the meat rotted.
The document noticed the situation after an unnamed man came to the hospital for another reason.
It’s already there, and the unhappy man’s penis may have died in need of amputation.
The case was reported in a medical journal Urology case report, Led by a team of medic at Chicago Medical College.
They said an African-American man with a history of dementia and diabetes came to see a document with confusion and diabetic ketoacidosis.
Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious and life-threatening complication that the body runs out of insulin. It can occur if the condition is not properly controlled.
But it didn’t take long before the man’s bulbous penis was discovered.
His wife said there were two rubber bands around the base of the penis for a couple of days, and it’s not clear if she tried to get rid of them.
The band cut off the blood supply to his members, which was swollen. But the tissue had not yet reached necrosis-the death of the tissue.
But incredibly, the man denied having problems with pain and urination.
Five days later, the man’s condition worsened, even though the band was immediately amputated.
The penile stenosis device consists of numerous objects such as rings, metal tubes, ball bearings, bottles, and rubber bands.
Medic at Chicago Medical College
Images published in the journal show yellow and purple lesions on the shaft of the upper penis on which the rubber band was sitting.
The man underwent surgery for the doctor to heal the wound and remove signs of infection and tissue rot.
“Electric ablation and sharp dissection” was used on male organs. This is a procedure that uses heat from an electric current to destroy anomalous tissue before scraping it off.
For several days, the man was given a catheter (a tube through the urethra) to help drain urine from the bladder.
He began to show signs of recovery five days after surgery and returned home, but did not appear for follow-up two weeks later.
Rare but serious
“Penis strangulation” is rare, the document said, but it’s an emergency.
Many objects described in the medical literature, such as bottles, rings, and rubber bands, can occur in adults and children.
Penile hair tourniquet syndrome is when the hair wraps around the penis and is most commonly found in young boys.
In teens and adults, sexual exploration often leads to penile strangulation and poor mental health.
Dementia, a disease that robs people who suffer from memory, can cause patients to behave strangely and often inappropriately.
Penile strangulation can be divided into five grades:
- Grade 1: Swelling.
- Grade 2: Skin trauma, decreased sensation.
- Grade 3: Same as above, but with urethral damage.
- Grade 4: “Corpus cavernosum division” (the spongy tissue at the tip of the penis) leads to a urinary fistula (the opening of the urinary tract).
- Grade 5: Gangrene, necrosis, or complete amputation of the penis.
For this man, he was seen when he was injured in Grade 1, but went on to Grade 3.
His “potential history of uncontrolled diabetes” would have progressed his illness much faster, the document said.
Diabetes affects blood flow and can exacerbate penile strangulation.
As a warning to other medical scientists, Karan Pander, the first author of the case report, said it was important to identify the factors that exacerbated penile strangulation.
