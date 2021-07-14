Last year, drug deaths surged 30% to over 90,000.

As Covid raged, so did other epidemics in the country. Deaths from drug overdose increased by nearly 30% to a record 93,000 in 2020, according to preliminary statistics released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deaths increased in all but two states, South Dakota and New Hampshire, with significant increases in the South and West.







Death from drug overdose in the U.S.

Some strict records have been set. Deaths from the most drug overdose in a year. Most deaths from opioid overdose. Death from the most overdose of stimulants such as methamphetamine. The most dead from a deadly class of synthetic opioids known as fentanyl.

Daniel Siccarone, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who studies the heroin market, said: “It’s a complete shame.”

In recent years, annual drug overdose deaths have already exceeded the peak of annual deaths from car accidents, gun violence, or the AIDS epidemic.

Number of deaths due to Covid-19 Over 375, 000 Last year, the biggest death event in the United States centuryHowever, drug deaths were experienced disproportionately among adolescents. A total of 93,000 deaths have killed Americans for about 3.5 million years, according to an analysis by the New York Times.By comparison, 2020 coronavirus deaths are about 5.5 5.5 a million Year of life.

Pandemic itself Definitely contributed Rapid increase in deaths due to overdose, Outreach And increased treatment facilities and social isolation. Deaths from overdose peaked nationwide in the spring of 2020, in the midst of the pandemic’s most severe shutdown and economic contraction. However, public health experts said there was a pre-pandemic death pattern as fentanyl settled in the country’s drug supply, replaced heroin in many cities, and found a way to other drugs like stimulants. Said that.

Death from overdose after decades of uninterrupted growth Soaked a little However, they resumed their upward course in 2019, with increased drug deaths in early 2020, even before Covid arrived.





“We entered Covid on this issue,” said Regina La Belle, Deputy Director of the National Drug Control Policy Authority. “The mortality rate from overdose was rising. They were up. Sure, Covid didn’t help and probably made things worse, but there was an increase before.”

President Biden Nominated as a permanent director Sometimes called a drag tour because of Tuesday’s post. Dr. Raffle Gupta, a nominated doctor and chief health officer at the March of Dimes, was a former public health commissioner in West Virginia, one of the states with the highest increase in drug deaths last year. did.

Jose Benitez, executive director of the Philadelphia Prevention Point, said the continued mixing of heroin and other drugs with fentanyl boosted overdose there. But he also mentioned the effects of a pandemic. His group, servicing drug users, saw bookings reduced by about 20 percent. Part of their money was diverted to support the Covid service. He also said that Covid’s public health warnings about social distance violate the advice given to opioid users. When using the drug, it is recommended to use it around others. That way, someone can revive the drug in case of overdose. “The messages were mixed at best,” he said.

Benitez said he had a hard time with his staff last year. It was not uncommon for two clients to die each week. “I was a social worker in the AIDS era,” he said. “This is, in many respects, about the same.”

The CDC will provide a final estimate within a few months (the investigation of death from overdose depends on toxicology reports and other time-consuming tests). No area escaped the increase in deaths. Deaths continued to increase in the northeastern and midwestern regions, where opioid epidemics were most severe in the early stages. However, the largest increases were in the less suffering areas of the South and West.

The increase in deaths, especially in the west, suggests the possibility of a new phase of the epidemic. The recent increase in nationwide deaths is partly due to the introduction of fentanyl, which is easier to manufacture and ship than traditional heroin. Fentanyl has begun to appear regularly in the East Coast heroin supply for the past seven years. There it could easily be mixed with the most common type of heroin, white powder. Fentanyl overdose tends to be more common than traditional heroin overdose because it is highly potent but variable.

Fentanyl was less prevalent in the west, where most heroin is sold as a sticky substance known as black tar. Researchers investigating drug supply in the West say fentanyl, which is sold as counterfeit tablets, or fentanyl, which is sold alone as an injectable drug, is on the rise. Increased mortality from overdose involving both stimulants and fentanyl suggests that fentanyl has also begun to penetrate the stimulant supply.

The pandemic may have temporarily interrupted the influx of fentanyl from China into the United States. Chad Sabora, secretary-general of the Missouri Network for Drug Reform and Recovery and a government consultant, said drug supplies in St. Louis had changed for more than a month. “Then a large influx,” he said. “People’s tolerance has declined and it has become a boom.”

White Americans were hit particularly hard in the early days of the opioid epidemic, but in recent years the death toll has been Growing rapidly in a non-white population.. In 2020, deaths from overdose increased faster in the black and Hispanic populations than in whites.

This trend may reflect the growing reach of fentanyl. Fentanyl is often found in combination with stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine. They have reached a group that is less likely to rely on prescription analgesics early in the epidemic. Covid pandemic stress also disproportionately affects blacks, Latin Americans, and Native Americans, and can affect patterns of substance use.

Joshuah Sharfstein, Vice Dean of Public Health Practices at Johns Hopkins University, said: .. “The vast number of pandemic consequences has hit the color community so much that overdose does the same thing is not off the line.”

Politicians, public health authorities and clinicians have been fighting opioid epidemics for years. 2018, Congress Invoice package It aims to reduce deaths by limiting prescription drug abuse and improving access to drug addiction treatments. And earlier this year, Congress allocated another $ 1.5 billion to fight the epidemic.

The pandemic has made some changes to the addiction policy that may have saved lives. The temporary change has made it easier for people enrolled in methadone treatment to take it at home without having to go to the clinic every day. As a result, more people on drug treatment continued to be enrolled, LaBelle said. Regulators have also made it easier for people to seek medical care through telemedicine. This is another policy that may extend beyond Covid’s emergencies. For the first time, using federal funding (from a recent stimulus bill), buy needles and syringes for exchange programs, and buy a quick fentanyl test strip that can be used to see if a drug contains fentanyl. I can do it.