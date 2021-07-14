Covid: Pregnant Scottish people get the “no adverse events” vaccine





Pregnant women receive more than 4,000 Covid-19 vaccines in Scotland, according to new public data. health Scotland (PHS).

Information collected as part of Covid-10 pregnancy Scotland A COPS study jointly led by PHS and the University of Edinburgh has shown that so far no serious pregnancy-related adverse events have occurred after vaccination.

A total of 4,090 Covid-19 vaccines were given to 3,698 pregnant women in Scotland between the start of the December 2020 vaccination program and the end of May 2021, according to data first published Wednesday in the PHS Weekly Statistics Report. The inoculation was done. read more: Scottish Coronavirus: 2,636 New Covid Cases, 11 Dead in 24 Hours Our weekly # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The statistics report has been updated. This week includes additional information about pregnant Scottish women vaccinated with COVID-19 and the vaccine status of PCR-positive cases of COVID-19 ⬇️.https://t.co/V2w4BIN8K8 — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) July 14, 2021 Dr. Rachael Wood, a consultant at Public Health Scotland and co-leader of COPS, said: “According to the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), pregnant women in Scotland are required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as other women in the priority group. “Data released today show that pregnant women in Scotland have already been vaccinated with more than 4,000 Covid-19 vaccinations at all stages of their pregnancy. To date, serious post-vaccination It is encouraging to note that pregnancy-related adverse events have not been reported to the Scottish Department of Public Health. “These results are very important as the vaccination program continues and young women of reproductive age are invited to vaccinate.” read more: Fully vaccinated Scottish people have so far accounted for 41 viral deaths in Scotland. The report states that the figures presented are tentative due to the incomplete COPS database for pregnant women in recent months, but updated figures are monthly from September 2021. It will be published. The COPS study will use medical data from across Scotland to provide detailed information about the general status of Covid-19 infection during pregnancy and how it affects the health of mothers and babies. It is said. The study also monitors the intake, efficacy, and safety of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

