Treating certain symptoms of autism or ADHD can help a child without a diagnosis

Early access to support services and effective intervention for individuals experiencing mental health problems May change your life.. However, access to these services through the health care system requires a formal diagnosis at most facilities.

But what about those who have symptoms but do not fully meet their mental standards? health Diagnosis? Despite the treatable symptoms, these individuals can be overlooked by the health care system.

In most cases, the diagnosis should meet the criteria of Manual of Diagnosis and Statistics of Mental Health Disorders (DSM-5).For example, a child suspected of having Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Must have 6 or more symptoms Affects the quality of function. Some examples of these symptoms are:

Often, they mess with their hands and feet, hit them, and twist themselves in their seats.

Often there are problems organizing tasks and activities.

In many cases, it interrupts or invades others.

This checklist acts as a line in the sand. You can make a diagnosis by selecting the six check boxes, but you cannot make a diagnosis by selecting fewer check boxes. Individuals in the latter category often do not have access to the service, even if they are likely to benefit from it.

On top of that, mental health conditions are not always clear and easy to identify. Two children with the same diagnosis can experience very different symptoms and their daily lives can be affected in very different ways.To make it even more complicated, the following factors Gender, age Or There are multiple diagnoses It can affect how symptoms appear and how quickly (and how quickly) a diagnosis can be made.

There is no one-size-fits-all treatment plan because symptoms can vary from person to person. For example, some children with ADHD may benefit from programs aimed at improving their language, while others may benefit from attention-focused children. This volatility is not limited to ADHD and is present in most, if not all, mental health conditions.

Symptoms and function vs. diagnosis

These factors have led some researchers to think of mental health issues in terms of specific symptoms rather than diagnostic categories. For example, you can focus on attention issues regardless of whether an individual has ADHD, has another diagnosis, or has not been diagnosed.The most widely used framework for doing this is Research Domain Criteria Or RDoC approach. Use symptoms rather than diagnostic labels to understand an individual’s mental health problems.

As developmental researchers, we use the RDoC approach to investigate how symptoms of ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in the general population affect function. Two recent studies have found that more patients have increased symptoms of ADHD and ASD (although there is no official diagnosis). Learning, Language and social communication Difficult.

These findings indicate that someone does not have to be functioning at the lowest level to benefit from treatment. People with different levels of these disorders that have not yet been diagnosed can also benefit.

Full adoption of the RDoC approach to mental health care requires a complete overhaul of the diagnostic system and may not actually occur immediately. However, taking this approach from a research and support system perspective can lead to immediate improvement in people with symptoms.

This includes individuals who have not reached a diagnosis, who do not fit a particular diagnosis head-on, or who are awaiting evaluation.And in Canada, it can take some time from referral to evaluation of the diagnosis Up to 1 year.. Fortunately, there are resources available and actions that parents can take to provide support that may help solve a particular problem.

Gather Information: You know your child best. The doctor can only see the behavior observed during the visit. Defend your child and let doctors and professionals know how they interact at home, at school, and in the community.

Learning Program: There may be supporting programs within the community Early learning And children help important growth Language and social skills Regardless of diagnostic status.These programs may also help your child Transition to school system..Many of these programs include: Vocal language Or Occupation A therapist who can help you deal with certain difficulties.

Participate in the study: as development And language Researchers, we manage a wide range of assessments. Participating in the study will give you a deeper understanding of your child’s mental health and how your child’s difficulties affect your child’s functioning.Participants are often rewarded for participating in our research

The best way to understand mental health issues is Diagnosis Whether or not, and towards focusing on symptoms of varying degrees throughout the wider population. Take this approach from a research perspective Support system May lead to improved personalized and targeted care and improved quality of life for those who are experiencing it Mental health issues..

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..