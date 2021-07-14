Delta variants make the COVID-19 vaccine even more important, even if you are already infected with the coronavirus

Credit: CC0 public domain



As a person to study Immune response to respiratory infections, I have been worried about the news of new coronavirus variants. I wondered if vaccination or previous infection would provide protection against SARS-CoV-2 strains, especially new strains. Highly contagious delta variant, Rapidly spread to at least 70 countries..

A person can develop immunity (the ability to resist infection) in two ways, either after being infected with the virus or by being vaccinated. However, immune protection is not always equal.With vaccine immunity Innate immunity For SARS–CoV–2 Strength of immune response Or The length of time that protection lasts..In addition, everyone Same level of immunity to infection, The immune response to the vaccine Very consistent..

The difference of Immune response Looks even between vaccination and infection Greater when dealing with new variants.. In early July, two new studies showing the COVID-19 vaccine were published, but slightly less effective than the virus against older strains. Still seems to provide a good immune response For new variants.How the researchers saw antibody People who have previously been infected with the coronavirus, binding to a new variant of the coronavirus May be susceptible to new strainsAlthough vaccinated people were more likely to be protected.

The COVID-19 vaccine provides a safe and reliable route to immunity against both older strains of coronavirus. For emerging stocks, especially new delta variants..

Immunity after infection is unpredictable

Immunity comes from the ability of the immune system to remember infections. Using this immunological memory, the body knows how to fight off an infection if it encounters a pathogen again. Antibodies are proteins that can bind to viruses and prevent infection. T cells direct the removal of infected cells and viruses that are already bound by antibodies. These two are some of the major players contributing to immunity.

After SARS-CoV-2 infection, antibody And T cell responses can be provided Protection against reinfection.. Approximately 84% to 91% of people who develop antibodies against the original strain of coronavirus are unlikely to be infected again. 6 months, After that Mild infection.. People who are asymptomatic during the infection may also develop immunity, Less antibody Than those who feel sick. Therefore, innate immunity can be strong and long-lasting for some people.

One of the major problems is that not all people develop immunity after SARS-CoV-2 infection.9% of infected people Detectable antibody, And up to 7% No T cells to recognize the virus 30 days after infection.

For those who develop immunity Strength and duration The scope of protection varies greatly.Up to 5% of people Lose immune protection Within a few months. Without strong immune defenses, these people are vulnerable to reinfection with the coronavirus. Some have had a second seizure of COVID-19 1 month after the first infectionAnd it rarely happens, but some people Hospitalization Or have Died After reinfection.

A growing problem is that people previously infected with strains that exist early in the pandemic may be more susceptible to reinfection from the delta mutant.In a recent study 12 months after infection, 88% still had antibodies that could block the infection of cultured cells by the original coronavirus mutant, Less than 50% I had an antibody that could block the delta mutant.

In addition, infected people may be able to infect with the coronavirus. Without feeling sick.. In this case, the new variant is particularly problematic. They will be sent more easily From the original stock..

Vaccination leads to reliable protection

COVID-19 vaccine produces both Reaction of antibody to T cells— And these reactions are much stronger and more consistent than immunity after natural infection. According to one study, six months after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, 100% of people tested had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.. This is the longest period reported in studies published so far. In a study examining the Pfizer and Modana vaccines, antibody levels were much higher in vaccinated individuals than in vaccinated individuals. Recover from infection..

Even better Study in Israel Pfizer vaccine Even in the presence of new mutants in the population, 90% of infections were blocked after both doses. And Reduction of infectious diseases In other words, people are less likely to infect others with the virus.

For those who are already infected with the coronavirus, vaccination still has significant benefits.Studies with the original COVID-19 virus have shown that it occurs roughly with post-infection vaccination. 100 times more antibody 100% of people who were vaccinated later than if they were infected alone infection Had Defensive antibody against delta mutants..

The COVID-19 vaccine is not perfect, but it produces strong antibodies and T cell responses, providing a safer and more reliable defense than innate immunity.

