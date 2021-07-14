Rare lambda variants are spreading rapidly in South America. This is what we know.

A variant of the coronavirus, known as lambda, has slipped mostly under radar for the past nine months, but is now causing almost all new infections in Peru.

Lambda (also known as C.37) Peru in August 2020 Spread to 29 countries, Lots of Latin America. In addition, since January 20, 2021, 668 lambda infections have been reported in the United States. In Peru Lambda is currently responsible for over 90% of new COVID-19 cases, Soaring from less than 0.5% in December.The country is already suffering World’s worst mortality rate from COVID-19The disease killed about 0.54 percent of the population.

Lambda variants may have caused numerous infections during the second wave from the end of March to April. Peruvian Health Minister Oscar Ugarte I said at a press conference. In Chile next door The primary vaccine is CoronaVac in China, Lambda 31 percent of cases sequenced over the last 60 days. Despite the fact that 58.6% of Chile’s population is fully vaccinated and another 10% is single vaccinated, a high number of cases has occurred. The ineffectiveness of the vaccine is probably partly due. A Research According to the University of Chile, a single dose of the CoronaVac vaccine was only 3% effective, but increased to 56.5% after both doses.

“The reason why Chile shows such a high infection rate is embarrassing and may be due to several factors. Due to their high immunization rate, the restrictions have been relaxed a little too early. Was, and it could lead to [a] Says Pablo Tsukayama, a microbiologist at Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru.It was Tsukayama First discovered Lambda mutants after regular sequencing of samples deposited between January and March 2021. “But the major circulating variants, gamma and lambda, may also have antigenic properties that reduce protection from the vaccine.”

The possibility that lambdas may be able to dodge the immune system is the World Health Organization’s Mutant strain of interest (VOI) On June 14, WHO classifies the virus as VOI if the genetic alteration of the virus is so important that it can affect its infectivity, disease severity, anti-immunity avoidance, diagnosis, or treatment. To do. And it spreads rapidly throughout the community.

Latin America Only 8 percent of the world’s population, It configures Over 20% of coronavirus cases worldwide and 32% of deaths from COVID-19 World wide. Although more than half of the world’s registered deaths are still reported in the region, Only 1 in 10 Latin Americans Fully vaccinated.In countries such as Honduras and Guatemala, the numbers are Less than 1 percent..

Alfon Solodriguez Morales, an epidemiologist at the University of Technorohicade Pereira in Colombia, said: This is because in some countries vaccination programs have not yet fully vaccinated more than 5-10% of the population. “This is very important.”

Why is it difficult to detect variants?

The lambda variant was first identified in Brazil and was often mistaken for gamma, a variant also known as P.1, so it was not detected for months.

Due to limited resources, the Peruvian National Institutes of Health Fast and affordable way It is based on changes in the viral ORF1ab gene. This method does not distinguish between beta and gamma versions of lambdas. Classification of lambda variants from others requires gene sequencing, a costly and time-consuming process.

“The ability to perform genomics surveillance in this region is so limited that it is difficult to estimate the complete prevalence of lambdas. It is not easy to predict why variants will prevail. It’s important to increase sequence capacity everywhere, not just in the United States and Europe, “says Tsukayama.

What has changed with Lambda?

The· Lambda variant Very rare for How that peplomer is modified Compared to other variants. There are mutations at 14 positions containing a long stretch of 7 amino acids removed from the N-terminal domain or the region of the peplomer called NTD.In addition to these, lambdas also have mutations ORF1abGenes found in other mutant strains of concern, alpha, beta, and gamma.

The· ORF1ab Genes encode large proteins, some of which help the coronavirus replicate and suppress the human immune response.Due to its importance, scientists have already developed Antiviral therapy targeting the ORF1ab protein.

The seven amino acids removed from the NTD NTD Super Site Spikes are attacked by many of the body’s powerful antibodies. Many variants, including alpha, beta, and gamma, also have mutations within this zone. This area is important for viral evolution.. “Because NTDs are not important for performing important functions of the virus, it is easy for the virus to mutate and stay alive to circumvent existing antibody responses,” said an infectious disease scientist. Shee-MeiLok explains. National University of Singapore.

The· Anti-NTD antibody that is naturally produced in the body May block subsequent viruses Enter the cell That is why vaccine developers are paying attention even after the ACE2 receptor has adhered to the cell surface.

Among the other mutations in Lambda is a unique mutation at position 452, which is also mutated in other highly permeable variants (Delta, Delta Plus, Epsilon, Kappa). Lambda’s L452Q mutation has never been seen in a variant, Scientists predict Mutation at position 452 increases the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect cells.

The· Position 452 occurs at the portion of the peplomer that interacts directly with ACE2 Receptor protein in Lungs and other human cells, And its interaction allows it to enter the body. “Position 452 is recognized by many neutralizing antibodies. Michael Diamond, an immunologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said that mutations at this site reduced binding and caused certain people, initially few. Certain vaccine protection of people who respond only may be reduced.

Evgeni Sokurenko, a microbiologist at the University of Washington, A single mutation at this location may have caused the recent rapid expansion of the COVID-19 mutant... Similar mutations in the epsilon variant (L452R) Causes high infectivity and enhances the ability of the virus to propagate,and Decreases the neutralizing activity of many antibodies..

so The study has not yet been peer reviewedNathaniel Landau, a microbiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, showed that lab-generated lambda-like viruses are twice as infectious as the early SARS-CoV-2 variants, due only to L452Q. .. Other mutations found in lambda did not significantly affect infectivity.another The study has not yet been peer reviewed We have also confirmed that lambdas are more likely to be more infectious than gamma and alpha.

What do we know about vaccines and lambdas?

Little research on lambdas, but preliminary The results suggest that the current vaccine is still effective, but probably less than against the original virus...

“At least for the mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer), we believe that these vaccines protect very well from lambdas, as well as from delta viruses. Some antibodies work against mutants. It’s no longer done, but it’s enough to fight the virus and get rid of it pretty well, “guarantees Randau, the leader. One study..

Another study that has not yet been peer-reviewed is Lambda can escape the neutralizing antibody produced by CoronaVac, which was developed in China and approved by WHO. Ricardo Soto Rifo, virologist and lead author of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences in Santiago, Chile, said: There is no evidence that Lambda is responsible for more serious illness or whether Lambda is responsible for death, as he is responsible for the breakthroughs in the vaccine. “

Two doses of CoronaVac, an inactivated virus vaccine available Vaccines in many Latin American countries,is It is considered to be less effective Than the mRNA vaccine Still excellent in protection Severe illness and death.

in spite of Some skepticism Around Effectiveness of CoronaVac Herbert Virgin, an immunologist, member of the National Academy of Sciences, and chief scientific officer of Vir Biotechnology, said that for new variants, everyone has a licensed vaccine available in their area. He states that he needs to be vaccinated. “Without vaccination … the virus will evolve,” Virgin adds.

It may seem overkill to worry about new varieties like Lambda becoming established in distant countries, but it is important to be vigilant and follow precautionary measures. “Lambda is no more scary than the delta virus. The important thing is that both are highly contagious viruses, but vaccination will probably protect them,” Landau advises. “And the prevalence of these viruses will decrease in the areas where people are vaccinated.”