Pesticide-free clothing 100% prevents mosquito bites
New pesticide-free, mosquito-resistant clothing is made from materials that have been found by researchers to be bite-proof in experiments with live mosquitoes.
Researchers have developed the material using a computational model of their own design. Aedes aegyptiMosquitoes that carry viruses that cause human illnesses such as Zika, dengue, and yellow fever.
Finally, the researchers reported in the journal insect Volunteers were able to prevent 100% bites when wearing baselayer underwear and a combat shirt originally designed for the military in a cage with 200 disease-free live mosquitoes.
Researchers believe that their computational models can be used more widely to develop clothing to reduce the transmission of the disease.
“Fabrics have proven to work. This is a great thing we’ve discovered,” said a researcher who is an associate professor of fashion and textile design at North Carolina State University and a director of the Zeis Textiles Extension for Economic Development. Author Andrew West said. “For me, it’s revolutionary. It can prevent mosquitoes from penetrating the fabric, but it turns out that other mosquitoes are thick enough to prevent them from reaching the skin.”
Develop a computational model for designing preventable fiber materials Aedes aegypti Bites, Researchers investigated head, antenna, and mouth dimensions Aedes aegypti, And the mechanism of how it bites. The model was then used to predict fibrous materials that would prevent biting, depending on thickness and pore size.Researchers say they believe this material may be effective in addition to other mosquito species Aedes aegypti Because of the similarity between biology and chewing behavior.
“Clothing has many uses,” said Khun Luang, a postdoctoral researcher in forest biomaterials and lead author. “The idea is to have a model that covers all the possible garments that one would have ever wanted.”
To test the accuracy of the model, researchers material It is predicted to prevent biting. In experiments with live, disease-free mosquitoes, researchers surrounded the reservoir with plastic material made according to the parameters predicted by the model. Then they counted how many mosquitoes were engorged with blood.
One of the materials they first tested was very thin and less than a millimeter thick, but the pore size was very small so that mosquitoes would not pierce the mouth or snout. material.. Another material had a medium pore size to prevent mosquitoes from inserting their head through the fibers long enough to reach the skin. The third material had larger pores, but was thick enough that the mosquito’s mouth could not yet reach the skin.
In subsequent tests, researchers selected a set of knits and fabrics that met the anti-bite parameters determined by the model and verified that they worked in experiments using both blood reservoirs and human volunteers.
Researchers tested the number of bites a volunteer suffered when inserting an arm covered with a protective sleeve into a mosquito cage. Researchers also compared the fabric’s ability to prevent bites and repel mosquitoes with pesticide-treated fabrics.
From what they learned in early experiments, researchers developed bite-resistant underwear made of thin materials and long-sleeved shirts that were initially envisioned as military combat shirts.
Combat shirts were 100% effective in preventing bites when volunteers sat in a walk-in cage with 200 hungry mosquitoes for 10 minutes and wore clothes that stood for 10 minutes.
In the first attempt to test the base layer, volunteers were stabbed in the back and shoulders. I was bitten by 200 mosquitoes 7 times. Researchers believed that the bite was due to the stretch and deformation of the fabric, so they doubled the material layer around the shoulder and ultimately prevented the bite 100%. They also tested the comfort of the garment to see how much it traps heat and releases moisture.
“The final garment produced was 100% bite-resistant,” says entomology professor Michael Roe. “Everyday clothes you wear in the summer are not resistant to mosquito bites.
“Our job shows that we don’t have to do that. The clothes we wear every day can be hard to chew. Ultimately, the idea is to have a model that covers everything possible. Clothes That person would have wanted it, both military and private. “
Additional co-authors are from Aachen University and North Carolina State University in Germany.
National Science Foundation, Department of Defense Deployed War Fighter Program, US Department of Defense Natic Contract Division, North Carolina State University Prime Minister Innovation Fund, South Carolina Agricultural Health Injury Prevention Center, Pilot, and North Carolina Agricultural Research and Experiment Station.
Vector Textiles, a North Carolina State University start-up, has a related patent license and plans to manufacture clothing for commercial sale in the United States.
Source: North Carolina
