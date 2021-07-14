Mayball’s asymptomatic Covid test unit is closed when medical staff is pulled to another site





Ann Ayrshire The Covid test unit for asymptomatic individuals was closed after staff were relocated elsewhere. The Mayball Town Hall test center, the only center available to South Ayrshire residents, will be closed for a week. People who need to be tested for coronavirus and have no symptoms should visit the North Ayrshire and East Ayrshire sites instead. The Asymptomatic Testing Site (ATS) is available at the Bridge Gate in Irvine, the Boswell Center in Auchinleck, and the Rose Rayleigh Sports Center in Stewarton. Test kits are also available from participants Regional pharmacy And online. NHS Ayrshire & Alan I confirmed the emergency update this morning. A statement from the Health Commission said: “ATS site staff have been relocated to alternative test sites in Ayrshire and Alan as needed and on local demand. “Ayrshire residents can participate in any other site. They can also be tested by a local pharmacy or requested to be delivered to their home.”



You can download the Ayrshire Live app now. Get up-to-date information on features, football news, and the coronavirus crisis, as well as all local news in your area, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The free download contains the latest updates and exclusive articles, allowing you to customize your page with important sections. Download the Ayrshire Live app now iOS And Android.. It will come later Air Shire Live More than 50 NHS Ayrshire & Arran staff have revealed that they are self-quarantining. Six staff members are positive and 45 are quarantined at home. Council workers have also been hit by Covid, with hundreds now absent from work in all three municipalities. Lynne McNiven, Director of Public Health at NHS Ayrshire & Arran, said: “It’s important to test regularly, which means twice a week. “This is very important if you are a key worker and have to attend work. Even if you are vaccinated, especially if you are visiting a loved one in a hospital or care facility, or next If so, it’s important to get regular inspections. You’re traveling to a Scottish island. “ Test center is open for people None Symptoms are: North ayrshire From Thursday, July 8th to Wednesday, July 21st: Unit 24, Bridge Gate, Irvine, KA12 8BJ East ayrshire From Friday, July 2nd to Thursday, July 15th: Boswell Center, Well Road, Auchinleck, KA18 2LA From Friday, July 16th to Thursday, July 29th: Rose Reilly Sports Center, 2 Kilwinning Road, Stewarton, KA3 3DN Don’t miss the latest Ayrshire headlines – Sign up for our free daily newsletter here

..

