Ontario reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Ontario reports 153 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wednesday cases are less than 200 for 6 consecutive days. The total number of cases in the state is currently 547,562.

According to wednesday report, 28 cases in Toronto, 23 cases in Waterloo region, 20 cases in Gray Blues, 19 cases in Peel area, 12 cases in Middlesex-London, and 10 cases in Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

With seven more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,265.

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, a total of more than 17.4 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. This showed an increase of 179,197 vaccines on the final day (19,676 on the first shot and 159,521 on the second shot).

There are more than 7.2 million people who are fully immunized with two doses, which is 58.4 percent of the adult (18+) population. The initial dose rate for adults is 79.5%.

Meanwhile, 536,819 Ontario residents COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 98 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 216 from the previous day.

On Wednesday, there were more cases resolved than new cases.

There are currently 1,478 active cases in Ontario, down from 1,548 the day before and 1,841 on July 7. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 164, down from 170 yesterday and down from 216 last week. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 500.

The government said 29,085 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. We currently have a backlog of 13,534 tests waiting for results. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 16,221,898 tests have been completed.

The test positive rate on Wednesday reached 0.6%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was 0.9%.

In Ontario, 174 were hospitalized with COVID-19 (up 1 from the previous day), 180 in the intensive care unit (down 12), and 116 on ventilator ICU (down 7). I reported that there is. Hospitalizations have been declining since the peak of the third wave in April.

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have identified new VOCs (variant of concern) previously detected in the state consisting of B.1.1.7 (now named “Alpha” by WHO and first detected in the United Kingdom). The breakdown data is listed. 1.351 (now named “Beta” by WHO and first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named “Gamma” by WHO and first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617 .2 (currently named by WHO) first detected in India as a “delta”).

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,755 variant cases, 10 more than the previous day,

B.1.351 VOC “Beta”: 1,464 variant cases. It has increased by 16 from the previous day.

P.1 VOC “gamma”: 4,933 variant cases, up 74 from the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC: 3,057 variant case. It has increased by 305 from the previous day.

Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than the overall case in the daily report.

Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

272,883 are male — an increase of 76 cases.

270,974 are women — an increase of 81 cases.

88,316 are under 19 years of age, an increase of 34 cases.

205,069 people are 20-39 people, an increase of 52 cases.

156,179 people ranged from 40 to 59, an increase of 45 cases.

72,742 people ranged from 60 to 79, an increase of 17 cases.

25,158 people are over 80 years old, an increase of 5 cases.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under 19 years: 4

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 83 (+1)

Reported deaths between ages 40-59: 595 (+3)

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 2,955

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,627 (+3)

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,788 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, unchanged from yesterday. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 3 outbreaks in housing, a decrease of 2 from the previous day.

The ministry also showed that there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents, 8 active cases among staff, a decrease of 3 and a decrease of 6 on the final day, respectively. It was.

