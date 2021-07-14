Ohio Delta Mutant: Health Officials Warn Higher Rate





Currently, 45 percent of Ohio residents are fully vaccinated.

Columbus, Ohio — A highly contagious delta variant is affecting Ohio.It was part of the message as the health authorities provided the latest status COVID-19 Pandemic During a press conference on Wednesday morning. Dr. Bruce Wanderhoff, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said preliminary data on delta variants for the period June 20-July 3 “will be another significant increase.” a few weeks ago. “Our present vaccine Dr. Vanderhoff said it was “effective against delta variants.” “The bad news is that if not fully vaccinated, there is a real risk of getting a delta variant, including the actual risk of serious illnesses such as hospitalization and death. COVID-19 is now Remember that it is a vaccine-preventable disease that can be at risk if it is not completely vaccinated. The best we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to be vaccinated. Is to choose. “ Dr. Vanderhoff also outlined three important things we want all Ohio people to know about Delta Variants: # 1: Delta is highly contagious “It spreads exponentially fast almost everywhere it went,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “It is estimated that it was about 50% more contagious than alpha and 50% more contagious than the variant that itself caused the winter surge. As a result, the delta variant moved rapidly, producing B117 or alpha variant. Replacing it as the predominant form. COVID-19. “ # 2: Delta is a real threat to unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated people “Current data suggest that 99.5 percent of US COVID-19 occurred among unvaccinated people, according to the CDC,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Experience in the UK also suggests that people under the age of 50 can be twice as likely to get infected. Delta is someone who is less vaccinated than the alpha mutant. Is much more likely to be hospitalized. “ # 3: Vaccination remains our best defense “All three vaccines offer a very high ERA against Delta hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Yes, like antibiotics and drugs, there are potential side effects of vaccination. These risks are certainly small compared to the risk of COVID-19 in people of all ages.” Relation: The symptoms of the delta variant are different from the “classical” COVID-19 symptoms.This is what you need to know Relation: Ohio Announces Second COVID Vaccination Incentive Program Dr. Vanderhoff said unvaccinated individuals should continue with the safety precautions they have used since the pandemic began. “If you’re unvaccinated or can’t get vaccinated, the safest thing to do is to hide and maximize your distance. This winter, we had a huge success at a school in Ohio.” Last week, the Cleveland Clinic told 3News that up to one in five cases of COVID-19 were associated with a delta variant in Ohio. They also said the CDC “reported new data that 30% of the cases reported in the United States in mid-June were deltas.” Currently, 45.15 percent of Ohio residents are fully vaccinated as of the latest data reported by the state on July 13. Also, COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against delta mutations, The CDC says it will spread more easily and quickly, “This can lead to more cases of COVID-19.” Apply: Get the top headlines of the day sent to your inbox on weekday mornings with the free 3News to GO.Newsletter

