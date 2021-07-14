Health
Long Beach Group Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination
Long Beach, California. — Looking for encouragement COVID-19 vaccination As a case number Los Angeles County Soaring upwards, community coalition Long sandy beach We plan to offer one free marijuana joint to the first 150 urban dwellers over the age of 21 to get a jab at the pop-up clinic of the coming day.
“Joints for Jabs LBC” is the result of a partnership between the Healthy Long Beach campaign and the Long Beach Collective Association, which represents dozens of cannabis companies in the city.
These groups will legally distribute tokens that can be redeemed for one free pre-roll joint on Saturday, July 24, to Long Beach residents aged 21 and over who have been vaccinated at the 1-day pop-up clinic in Horton Park. intend to do something.
“We all want to have a safe summer and enjoy each other’s company while the pandemic continues and recreation is open,” said the local community, which launched the Healthy Long Beach campaign in January. James Suazo, executive director of the organization Long Beach Forward, said. ..
The campaign used door-to-door sales and direct outreach to promote public health education on COVID-19 resources and ensure a fair immunization effort throughout the city.
“Cannabis is part of our long beach culture, and in order to safely share a community without contributing to the COVID-19 epidemic, we must all play our part in order to be vaccinated. Must be, “said Suazo. As it is the predominant COVID-19 strain in Los Angeles County, we would like to have our unvaccinated neighbors catch the free marijuana strain on our behalf so we can protect each other. “
In a news release published by Long Beach Forward, the Long Beach Collective Association said, “LBCA supports public health efforts. Cannabis products provide secure access to alternative medicine. Vaccines in our community. Supporting inoculation efforts is in line with LBCA’s commitment to promoting a healthy life. LBCA is excited to participate in this community campaign. “
The “Joints for Jabs” initiative takes place during a period of surprising increase in COVID cases in Los Angeles County.
On Tuesday, the county reported 1,103 new COVID cases-the number exceeded 1,000 for five consecutive days. This increased the cumulative total from the entire pandemic to 1,259,772. The county also reported 12 new deaths from the virus, increasing the death toll to 24,554.
In addition, the average 7-day virus test was 2.9% on Tuesday, up from 2.8% on Monday and well above 0.3% in mid-June.
Meanwhile, according to state statistics, COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County boosted 400 to 398. This increased from 376 on Monday. There were 94 people in the intensive care unit, up from 85 the day before.
Hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to the total number of patients during the winter surge, which reached 8,000, but the slow and steady increase in recent weeks underscores the importance of vaccination. It raises concerns among health authorities.
The Long Beach One Day Clinic will be held on Saturday, July 24th, from 9am to 1pm at Horton Park on 6301 Myrtle Avenue. Vaccinations and tokens will be distributed to the first 150 Long Beach residents in attendance for the duration of the supply. Children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 20 can also be vaccinated, but are not eligible for the token.
The shots are managed by employees of the city’s health department, but the city does not co-sponsor the event, Long Beach Post reported.
“Joints for Jabs” is the latest effort to encourage people to be vaccinated.
The county also continues to provide incentives. Until Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, Los Angeles City, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will have the chance to win one of seven concert ticket awards, including the Hollywood Bowl Box Sheet. there is. Tickets for Staples Center concerts including Celine Dion, Grupo Pharma, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.
