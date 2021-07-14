COVID-19 antibody studies show the importance of a second vaccination, vaccine renewal





In a study profiling antibodies present in the saliva of individuals vaccinated with COVID-19, patients who received the second dose were provided by the vaccine compared to patients who received only one dose. It was found that antibody production and defense were significantly increased. According to a study presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, vaccinated individuals have an overall higher amount of antibodies compared to infected individuals, vaccination prevents infection, and viruses It suggests reducing the chances of infecting others. Researchers have adopted previously developed assays to measure antibodies present against SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses in the blood, including targets from the variant of concern. , I investigated the neutralizing antibody concretely. Samples included 23 vaccinated persons aged 26-58 years, 35 infected blood donors aged 40-78 years, and 27 infected saliva aged 25-58 years, who received the first and second doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Collected from the provider. 49 uninfected saliva donors of age, and 25-38 years. Blood and saliva samples prior to the onset of the pandemic were also procured as controls. Vaccinated individuals had significantly increased antibodies and protection produced by vaccination. At the time of the study, the alpha and beta mutants were of concern SARS-CoV-2 mutants, so researchers found that the protection provided by vaccination against these mutants was wild-type virus. I checked if it was similar to what was provided for. There was no significant reduction in efficacy against alpha mutants, but there was a significant reduction in neutralizing antibodies when tested against beta mutants. According to researchers, this demonstrates the importance of updating the vaccine to provide maximum protection against new strains and strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “But there are two more questions about vaccination,” said Dr. Nicole Schneiderhan-Marra in a press release. “First, the protection provided by the current vaccine against Delta and other variants that occur in the future, and second, how long the protection provided by the current vaccine lasts and generally only enhances protection. Instead, do you need booster shots, but also to provide protection against new variants? “ As Delta mutants became the predominant strain in the world, researchers have further developed assays to include more targets from the Variant of Concern. These include Delta and Gamma mutants, other mutants of interest (Eta, Iota, Zeta, Theta, Kappa, Epsilon), and even more interesting strains such as the mink mutant discovered last year. Researchers are working on additional research to see how vaccine protection evolves throughout the year and how neutralizing antibodies differ between vaccines. reference Studies of antibodies produced in saliva after Pfizer COVID vaccination show both the importance of a second vaccination and the renewal of the vaccine to combat new concerns. [news release].. EurekAlert; July 9, 2021. Accessed on July 12, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-07/esoc-soa070921.php

