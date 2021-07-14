Georgia Hospital Group Mandates Workers to Vaccine and Prepares State for Elevation of Delta Variants





Two Georgian healthcare providers require all workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19 as the state prepares for the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, Piedmont Healthcare announced that it would require vaccinations for all leaders, doctors, healthcare providers and new employees starting September 1, with “some rare exceptions”. “As a health care organization, science is at the root of our basic goals, and in this case science has provided a clear path for progress,” the group said in a statement. Newsweek. The Atlanta-based group operates 11 hospitals and 34 emergency medical centers in Peach County. “It is important to consider vaccination to be a major factor in patients and team members feeling safe in the medical setting, as shown in our study,” Piedmont Healthcare added in a statement. .. “In addition, it is in line with our peers from other major healthcare systems throughout the United States.” Piedmont participates in the St. Mary’s Healthcare System and requires workers to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. This requirement applies to all three hospitals. Mary’s Healthcare System in Athens, St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia, St. Mary’s Good Sumaritan Hospital in Greensboro, and medical staff offices, outpatient facilities, and retiree communities. According to Atlanta’s WXIA-TV, St. Mary’s said, “Protecting all the people we serve by ensuring maximum protection for COVID-19 by providers and colleagues before the onset of cold weather. Is a sacred duty. “ “We know that some colleagues are concerned about vaccines. We contact city halls, team gatherings, and all other interactive colleagues to answer questions and address their concerns. “Masu,” said the group. “We want them to know that vaccines are safe and effective and that they are valued.” New infectious diseases and hospital visits are on the rise in Georgia. State health officials reported 725 new cases of the virus, 109 new hospitalizations and 19 deaths on Tuesday. The 7-day average for new cases was 743, an increase from 365 on June 25. According to the state public health service, only 39 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. A small percentage of Georgians, 44%, have been vaccinated at least once. The delta variant of the virus was first detected in Georgia in May and now accounts for over 12% of state cases. Dr. Sherry Drenzek, an epidemiologist at the Georgia Department of Public Health, said: The· Atlanta Journal-Constitution The increasing number of cases in the state indicates that “the delta spreads more easily and it becomes established very quickly and should really be vaccinated.” Doctor Anthony Fauci, The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, ABC In Sunday news, the Delta variant is “troublesome” and “much better at sending person-to-person.” Newsweek We asked for additional comments on the St. Mary’s Healthcare System, but did not receive a response prior to publication. Update (July 14, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 1:10 pm): This story has been updated with additional comments from Piedmont Healthcare.

