New case of COVID-19 occurs in Texas





TEXAS — After a period of declining new cases of COVID-19 and resulting hospitalizations in Texas and across the country, we are now facing a trend of concern. New cases are beginning to recover and more Texas people are admitted to the hospital. What you need to know Texas reports the highest COVID-19 positive rate since early March

The state reported 3,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday alone

Recently, hospitalizations have doubled in some parts of the state, promoting stricter COVID-19 guidelines.

Highly contagious delta mutants and vaccine hesitation are primarily due to elevation, medical experts say On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Health reported 2,613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 849 new possible cases, and 29 new deaths from the virus. The state further reports that 2,282 Texas people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. Texas’s positive rate is currently 7.43%, the highest since early March, according to recent state data. In Williamson County, which includes Georgetown, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Leander, and many other cities, COVID-19 cases have doubled in the past week. In response, the county has moved to the “orange” phase of color-coded risk guidance. This is the second highest phase. Texas is almost not alone. Confirmed infections increased from 11,300 on June 23 to about 23,600 per day on average over the seven days of Monday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. In all but two states, Maine and South Dakota, cases have been reported to have increased in the last two weeks. Dr. Bill Powdery, co-director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: In St. Louis. At the same time, some parts of the country are facing deep vaccine resistance. The main concern in Texas and elsewhere is the Delta variant. Experts say it spreads more easily because of mutations that better latch into cells in our body. The good news is that studies have shown that available vaccines work against mutants, including delta mutants. As the number of cases increased in Texas, the number of new vaccinations decreased. According to state data, 14,174,926 Texas people have been vaccinated at least once, and 12,236,524 have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 30 million people live in Texas. AP Communications contributed to this report.

