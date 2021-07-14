Numbers show that two-thirds of adults in the UK are fully vaccinated against Covid-19





According to the latest figures, it is estimated that two-thirds of adults in the UK received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since the deployment of vaccinations began in December last year, a total of 35,155,767 second vaccinations have been given.

This represents 66.7% of the total population over the age of 18. read more: Scottish Coronavirus: 2,636 New Covid Cases, 11 Dead in 24 Hours Of the four countries in the United Kingdom, Wales has the highest proportion of fully vaccinated adults, with an estimated 73.8% receiving both jabs (1,861,700 second vaccinations). England was followed by 66.5% (29,429,018 second doses), followed by Scotland 65.7% (2,914,904 second dose) and Northern Ireland 65.4% (950,145 second dose). (PA graphics)

The latest figures released by four people in the UK health Authorities also show that an estimated 87.4% of adults in the UK received the first dose of the vaccine, but the rate of vaccination has slowed in recent weeks. read more: Twitter’s Jackie Bailey and Humza Yousuf spur vaccine efforts Wales is once again leading the rest of the world, with 90.3% of adults estimated to have the first jab, ahead of Scotland (89.0%), England (87.3%) and Northern Ireland (81.7%). A single dose of either the Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, according to a recent analysis by the UK Public Health Service, Coronavirus The second dose increases protection against symptomatic illnesses to about 79% and protection from having to go to the hospital to 96%.

