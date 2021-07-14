Ingesting whole grains three times a day may reduce the risk of heart disease





Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that eating three servings of whole grains daily can reduce some risk factors for heart disease, including waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, triglycerides, and cholesterol.Getty Images Studies have found a link between increased consumption of whole grains and decreased increased risk factors for certain heart diseases.

Nutrition experts say this may be because refining removes nutrients that are good for fiber and heart health.

We recommend eating at least 3 servings of whole grains daily. According to new the study Eating whole grains, as published in The Journal of Nutrition, is associated with a slight increase in waist size, blood pressure, and blood sugar. This was also true for middle-aged and older adults who ate at least three servings a day. People who ate less than half a day didn’t work either. Researchers’ goals in conducting research are how consumption of whole grains and refined grains affects various risk factors for heart disease, such as waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, triglycerides, and HDL cholesterol. It was to judge. The team used data from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort, which began in the 1970s, to assess these risk factors. 3,121 people participated in the survey. Most were Caucasian, with an average age of mid-50s. Researchers examined participants’ health status for a median of 18 years to determine how overall and refined grains affected. They compared the changes that occurred every four years. The team found that there was less increase in waist size among those who consumed more whole grains. In addition, elevated blood glucose and systolic blood pressure were greater in people with lower whole grain intake. Low refined grain intake was also associated with a large average reduction in triglyceride levels. by Mary John Rudy, PhD, Chairman and Associate Professor of Public Health at Bowling Green State University, Ohio, whole grains are better for us because they contain all the edible parts of the grain, such as bran and endosperm. And endosperm. She explained that when grains are refined, fiber-rich bran and nutrient-rich germs are removed. All that is left is endosperm, mainly starchy carbohydrates and small amounts of vitamins and minerals. Rudy said these lost ingredients play an important role in health. “Fiber helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, and promotes healthy digestion,” she explained. “The combination of fiber and B vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, niacin), vitamin E, and minerals (iron, magnesium, selenium, zinc) can reduce the level of inflammation, heart disease, and the incidence of high blood pressure. Provides the benefits of disease prevention: stroke, type 2 diabetes, colon cancer, and obesity. “ However, she wanted to note that refined grains may be fortified with nutrients such as folic acid that are not naturally present in whole grains. If you’re trying to increase your consumption of whole grains, especially if you’re pregnant or may become pregnant, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re getting enough folic acid. Colleen TuxburyA PhD, a national spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition, said dietary guidelines for Americans recommend at least three servings of whole grains per day. Refined grains should be limited to 3 servings or less. Serving is usually equivalent to a small slice of bread or a half cup of cooked grain products such as pasta, oats, quinoa, and rice. “It’s a good place to get started,” said Tuke Sbury. “Look at the refined grain foods you have already eaten and see if you can replace them with whole grain versions. “Do you eat pasta? Maybe try replacing it with whole grain pasta,” she said. “The same is true for bread and other bread products.” by Old Ways Whole Grain CouncilOne easy way to determine if a food contains whole grains is to look for a whole grain stamp. To reach the recommended amount of whole grains, it is said that you can eat 3 servings with a 100% stamp or 6 servings with a whole grain stamp. If you don’t have a stamp, it’s a good idea to look elsewhere in the product for a statement that the product contains whole grains. If the first ingredient on the label is whole grains, it is likely that it is primarily whole grains. Terms that may be used to identify whole grains include: Whole grain [name of grain]

whole wheat

Overall [other grain]

Whole stone grind [grain]

brown rice

Oatmeal, oatmeal (including old-fashioned oatmeal and instant oatmeal)

Wheat nuts

..

