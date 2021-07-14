Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines and Guillain-Barré: Everything You Need to Know





Even if the Food and Drug Administration updates the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine warning label to increase the risk of rare neuropathy, health experts say Americans shouldn’t be worried. Development odds Guillain-Barré Syndrome After taking a COVID-19 shot, they say it is less than taken from other vaccines, bacteria, or viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The label, updated on Monday, reports an increased risk of GBS within 42 days of vaccination. In a statement, the FDA said the data “suggested relevance” but were not sufficient “to establish a causal relationship.” Experts urge Americans to continue to take their COVID-19 shots, including the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neuropathy in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. Dr. Renholovitz, a lung specialist and physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said symptoms range from tingling in the limbs to paralysis. Other symptoms include poor eye muscles and eyesight, swallowing, conversation, and chewing, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Patients may also experience coordination problems and instability, abnormal heart rate and blood pressure, digestive and bladder control problems. About 70% of people diagnosed with GBS recover completely, NINDS says. Symptoms can last for years, but most people recover within a few months, according to Horowitz. GBS symptoms can spread to other parts of the body, such as the lungs, so it’s important to see a doctor if you’re feeling short of breath, says a physician at the University of Maryland Medical System. Dr. Vivek Cherian, a physician, said. .. What the FDA says about the J & J vaccine and Guillain-Barré syndrome In the United States, nearly 13 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, compared to 185 million Pfizer and 136 million Modana vaccines. Of the 13 million doses, the FDA said there were about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome that may be related to the J & J vaccine. The cases were mainly males in their 50s and older, and symptoms appeared within 42 days of injection. “It’s not surprising at all, even if you get the flu vaccine on rare occasions, because you’ve heard of other associations (of Guillain-Barré syndrome),” Cherian said. “It’s limbo”:Parents stuck between two COVID worlds because young children were not vaccinated Why experts say Americans shouldn’t worry The CDC estimates that 3,000 to 6,000 people in the United States develop GBS each year from viruses, bacteria, and rarely other vaccines. Scientists are working to determine if the incidence of Guillain-Barré in the vaccinated population is higher than in the unvaccinated population. Only one case appeared during the J & J trial, but experts say they expect more cases to be seen as vaccination efforts expand. “Probabilistically, we don’t see these in clinical trials until we start vaccination of millions of people,” Cherian said. However, experts say that 100 of the approximately 13 million doses are still rare, and Americans may be at increased risk of GBS if they develop COVID-19. An Italian April 2020 study published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine found that 5 out of 1,200 COVID-19 patients developed GBS. Dr. Robert Fox, a neurologist at the Melen Multiple Sclerosis Center at Cleveland Clinic, said: .. Although GBS symptoms can last for months, Cherian says that an increasing population of recovered COVID-19 patients has experienced “long COVID” symptoms for over a year. Experts emphasize that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 far outweighs the risk of developing Guillain-Barré from the J & J vaccine, especially as highly contagious delta mutants continue to prevail in the United States. I will. “The risk of developing a serious illness or long-term COVID from being infected with COVID is much higher than the risk of developing a rare syndrome of the vaccine,” Horowitz said. “You have to put your arms out and shoot.” Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT. Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

